Statement from NSF Chief of Staff Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF director, on advancing the Administration's AI priorities through the Genesis Mission

The U.S. National Science Foundation is proud to join the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the U.S. Department of Energy and other federal partners in advancing the administration's artificial intelligence priorities through the Genesis Mission .

For decades, NSF has supported fundamental AI research, scientific discovery, advanced computing infrastructure and the development of the American STEM workforce. Building on that foundation, NSF is committed to accelerating AI-driven innovation that strengthens U.S. scientific leadership, expands access to world-class research infrastructure and prepares the next generation of American science, technology, engineering and mathematics talent.

The Genesis Mission represents an all-of-government approach to harnessing AI to accelerate discovery across science and engineering while ensuring the United States remains the global leader in emerging technologies. NSF is uniquely positioned to contribute to this effort through longstanding investments in AI research, advanced cyberinfrastructure, data resources, autonomous experimentation and workforce development.

In support of the administration's AI priorities and the Genesis Mission, NSF is announcing the following initiatives:

These announcements build upon NSF's significant investments in the National AI Research Resource pilot and other foundational efforts that have demonstrated the value of federated access to advanced computing, data, software and training resources. They also reinforce the close collaboration between NSF and DOE, with many research teams already leveraging NSF-supported resources to accelerate scientific breakthroughs.

From helping establish the foundations of the modern internet to sustaining AI research through multiple decades of technological change, NSF has consistently invested in the people, ideas and infrastructure that drive scientific progress. Through the Genesis Mission, NSF will continue that tradition by advancing AI for science, strengthening America's research enterprise, expanding opportunities for researchers across the country and preparing the skilled workforce needed to drive the industries and discoveries of the future.

NSF looks forward to continuing its work with federal partners, the research community, industry and institutions across the nation to advance the Administration's vision for American leadership in AI and scientific discovery.