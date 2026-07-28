KingPo Names Techno Science Japan as Authorized Distributor

Representatives of KingPo Technology Development Limited and Techno Science Japan Co., Ltd. confirm their strategic cooperation and authorized distribution agreement. KingPo and Techno Science Japan representatives review testing requirements, equipment configurations and technical support procedures for standards-based laboratory projects.

The agreement combines KingPo’s standards-based testing expertise with TSJ’s local customer support and measurement-system experience.

DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG / 广东, CHINA, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KingPo Technology Development Limited announced that it has appointed Techno Science Japan Co., Ltd. (TSJ) as an authorized distributor under a newly signed strategic cooperation and distribution agreement.

The agreement brings together TSJ’s local customer communication, measurement-system experience and project coordination capabilities with KingPo’s engineering and manufacturing expertise in standards-based testing equipment. The two companies will work together to improve requirement clarification, equipment configuration, delivery coordination and after-sales support for laboratories, manufacturers, research organizations and quality-control teams.

Founded in 2000, KingPo develops and manufactures testing equipment based on IEC, ISO, UL and EN requirements. Its portfolio covers electrical safety, medical electrical safety, ingress protection, environmental reliability, flammability, battery and automotive-component testing, as well as precision probes, gauges, reference connectors and customized laboratory systems.

KingPo’s technical advantage extends beyond manufacturing individual instruments. The company’s engineers begin by reviewing the applicable standard, test clause, device under test, operating conditions, required test circuit, source and load characteristics, fixture interface, measurement points, calibration requirements and operator-safety controls.

This engineering-led process is important because a standard number alone rarely defines the complete laboratory setup. Two customers referencing the same standard may still require different configurations due to specimen dimensions, test methods, local power conditions, laboratory space, acceptance procedures or documentation requirements.

Where a catalogue product is not sufficient, KingPo can develop dedicated fixtures, modified control sequences or integrated systems combining mechanical design, electrical control, sensing, data acquisition and laboratory software. This allows KingPo to support both standard equipment requirements and more complex projects that demand application-specific engineering.

“Testing laboratories do not only need equipment that matches a specification sheet. They need a system that reflects the actual test method, specimen and evidence required by the standard,” said Bruce Zhang, Founder and Senior Engineer of KingPo Technology Development Limited. “The cooperation with TSJ brings local communication closer to customers while preserving direct access to the engineers responsible for the equipment.”

Techno Science Japan was established in 1990 and specializes in EMC test equipment, automatic measurement systems, software and related engineering services. According to the company, TSJ has delivered more than 2,500 EMC systems and also provides system integration, software and hardware development, maintenance and post-delivery support.

Under the agreement, TSJ will serve as a local point of contact for customer inquiries, application information and project coordination. KingPo will remain responsible for technical review, product configuration, customized development, manufacturing, documentation and design-level support.

The partnership addresses a recurring challenge in compliance testing: customers often need technical support before they can determine which product configuration is suitable. Laboratories may need to confirm whether they require a complete system or a single instrument, whether dedicated probes or fixtures are necessary, which calibration points must be included, and how the equipment will integrate with an existing laboratory process.

Earlier coordination between the customer, TSJ and KingPo’s engineering team can help identify these factors before production and shipment. This can reduce avoidable clarification cycles and make it easier to align the equipment scope with the customer’s actual test method.

KingPo’s technical capabilities cover the full project lifecycle. Before production, its team can review the test principle, define the equipment boundary and confirm required accessories. During manufacturing, KingPo can prepare drawings, technical specifications, operating procedures and inspection requirements. After delivery, it can provide installation guidance, operator training, troubleshooting, spare parts and engineering escalation.

The agreement is also expected to support customers requiring customized solutions for medical electrical equipment, electrical safety evaluation, ingress protection, environmental testing, flammability, battery systems and precision mechanical interfaces.

In medical electrical testing, system suitability may depend on waveform characteristics, source impedance, energy, polarity, load conditions, measurement channels and recovery behavior. In ingress protection projects, specimen size, energized testing, water flow, pressure, temperature, drainage, nozzle layout and turntable capacity may affect the final design.

By reviewing these conditions at the beginning of a project, KingPo can determine whether an existing product can be used, whether additional fixtures are needed or whether a customized system should be developed.

KingPo and TSJ will initially focus on product and application training, standardized technical-inquiry procedures, local-language product information, calibration and documentation coordination, installation planning and structured after-sales communication.

The companies will also review customized testing projects where customer requirements cannot be met through a standard configuration. The aim is to create a support model that combines local responsiveness with direct manufacturer engineering rather than placing an additional communication layer between the customer and the equipment designer.

For KingPo, the cooperation represents an important step in bringing its technical capabilities closer to a mature testing and measurement market. Japan is home to many internationally recognized manufacturers of precision instruments, electronic products, medical devices, automobiles and industrial equipment. Customers in this market often place strong emphasis on repeatability, traceability, documentation quality, equipment stability and long-term service.

KingPo views these expectations as an opportunity to further improve product configuration, technical documentation, calibration coordination and lifecycle support. The company believes long-term recognition in advanced markets must be earned through reliable equipment, clear technical boundaries, responsive service and successful project delivery.

About KingPo Technology Development Limited

KingPo Technology Development Limited is a Dongguan-based manufacturer of IEC, ISO, UL and EN testing equipment. The company provides laboratory-grade instruments, dedicated fixtures and customized testing systems for product safety, compliance and reliability applications.

About Techno Science Japan Co., Ltd.

Techno Science Japan Co., Ltd. provides EMC test equipment, measurement-system integration, software and hardware development, and maintenance services. The company has operated in the testing and measurement sector since 1990.

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