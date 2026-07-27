KingPo ISO 80369 Testing Equipment Supports Small-Bore Medical Connector Verification

KingPo ISO 80369 testing equipment overview, showing reference connectors, Luer gauges, leakage test systems, force and torque testers for small-bore medical connector verification. KingPo ISO 80369-7 Luer gauges and reference connectors for Luer lock and Luer slip connector dimensional verification and functional testing support. KingPo ISO 80369 medical connector testing setup with engineer operation, leakage testing equipment, force testing fixtures and small-bore connector samples in a laboratory environment.

KingPo provides ISO 80369 testing equipment, reference connectors, Luer gauges and test systems for small-bore medical connector verification.

ISO 80369 testing should start from the connector application, required reference interface and functional test method, not from visual similarity alone. ” — KingPo Technical Team

DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG / 广东, CHINA, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DONGGUAN, July 27, 2026 — KingPo Technology Development Limited is strengthening its ISO 80369 medical connector testing equipment resources to support medical device manufacturers, testing laboratories and quality teams working with small-bore connector verification for healthcare applications.

Small-bore connectors are used in many medical delivery systems, including intravascular, hypodermic, enteral, respiratory, limb-cuff and neuraxial applications. Because these connectors may look similar while serving different clinical purposes, laboratories must evaluate connector geometry, mating performance, leakage behavior, separation resistance, torque characteristics and application-specific non-interconnectability under controlled conditions.

KingPo’s [ISO 80369 Testing Equipment](https://www.dgkingpo.com/iso-80369-testing-equipment/) resource helps engineers and procurement teams understand how to select reference connectors, Luer gauges, pressure or vacuum test circuits, force fixtures, torque systems and ISO 80369-20 related test equipment according to the actual connector application and required test method.

“ISO 80369 equipment selection should start from the connector application, not from visual similarity,” said KingPo Technical Team. “A Luer connector, an enteral connector and a neural connector may all be small-bore connectors, but they require different reference interfaces and different verification logic.”

Technical Overview

ISO 80369 testing equipment is used to verify small-bore medical connectors for dimensional fit, leakage, separation force, unscrewing torque, overriding resistance, stress cracking and application-specific non-interconnectability. A complete verification setup may require more than a single gauge. Depending on the required method, users may need reference connectors, dimensional gauges, pressure or vacuum circuits, axial force testers, torque fixtures, environmental conditioning and traceable measurement records.

For Luer connector applications, KingPo provides [ISO 80369-7 Luer Gauge Set and Reference Connectors](https://www.dgkingpo.com/product/iso-80369-7-luer-gauge-set/) to support male and female Luer slip and Luer lock connector verification. These tools are used for dimensional screening, mating-interface checks and related functional test setups where the correct Annex C reference connector must be selected according to the sample design and test purpose.

Engineering Selection Tips by KingPo

Before selecting ISO 80369 testing equipment, KingPo recommends that users confirm the exact standard part, edition year, Annex, figure number, connector sex, lock or slip configuration, clinical application and required test items. The same figure number should not be interpreted without confirming the standard number and connector family.

A common procurement mistake is treating a reference connector as if it were only a go/no-go gauge. A dimensional gauge can support fit or taper inspection, but functional performance tests such as leakage, axial separation, unscrewing, overriding and stress cracking normally require the correct mating reference connector plus controlled pressure, force, torque or conditioning equipment.

For formal verification work, engineers should also confirm calibration expectations, acceptance criteria, test media, sample conditioning, fixture alignment, data recording requirements and whether the laboratory needs a single reference connector, a complete gauge set or an integrated ISO 80369-20 test system.

Application Areas

KingPo ISO 80369 testing equipment can support design verification, supplier qualification, incoming inspection, production quality control, type testing, pre-compliance review and third-party laboratory testing. Typical users include medical device manufacturers, connector suppliers, contract testing laboratories, regulatory engineering teams and quality departments responsible for connector safety and documentation.

The correct equipment package depends on the connector system. Intravascular and hypodermic Luer products are typically reviewed under ISO 80369-7. Enteral feeding connectors may require different application-specific reference interfaces. Neural, respiratory and limb-cuff systems should also be separated by their intended clinical application and applicable standard part. Engineers can use KingPo’s [ISO 80369-7 Luer Gauges and Reference Connectors Guide](https://www.dgkingpo.com/standards/iso-80369-7-luer-gauges-reference-connectors/) when the required Luer figure or connector configuration is not yet confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ISO 80369 testing equipment used for?

ISO 80369 testing equipment is used to verify small-bore medical connectors for dimensional fit, leakage, separation, torque behavior, stress cracking and application-specific non-interconnectability.

Is a reference connector the same as a go/no-go gauge?

No. A reference connector is a defined mating interface used for functional tests. A go/no-go gauge checks a specified dimensional condition. The required figure and function should be confirmed before ordering.

Can one Luer gauge test all medical connector types?

No. ISO 80369 is built around application-specific connector systems. Luer, enteral, neural, respiratory and limb-cuff connectors should be evaluated with the correct standard part and reference interface.

What information should be provided for a quotation?

Users should provide the ISO or IEC 80369 part and edition, Annex or figure number, connector drawing, male/female and lock/slip configuration, required test list, sample availability and certificate requirements.

KingPo provides [medical test equipment](https://www.dgkingpo.com/product-category/medical-test-equipment/) for connector verification, medical electrical safety testing and related laboratory applications. For ISO 80369 equipment selection, customers can send connector drawings, sample photos and required test methods to [contact KingPo](https://www.dgkingpo.com/contact-us/) for configuration review.

About KingPo Technology Development Limited

KingPo Technology Development Limited is a manufacturer of standards-based testing equipment for product safety, environmental reliability, medical device testing, electrical safety testing, battery testing and laboratory compliance applications. Through DGKingPo.com, KingPo provides IEC, ISO, UL, EN, GB and YY related test equipment solutions, including medical test equipment, environmental test chambers, IP waterproof and dust test systems, electrical safety testers, flame test equipment, standard gauges, test probes and customized laboratory test systems.



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