Bear Lake Paddleboarder Presumed Drowned

Search Efforts Suspended Due to Extremely Low to No Visibility

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Emergency Operations Dive Team searched for the paddleboarder over the weekend but were unsuccessful in recovering him. Due to extremely low to no visibility in the lake and the large amount of silt and aquatic vegetation on the bottom, the search efforts have been suspended at this time.



Anyone with additional information is urged to call 911 or Crime Check.

On July 24, 2026, at approximately 3:30 pm, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and later the Emergency Operations (Dive) Team (EOT) responded to Bear Lake for the report of a possible drowning.

Information was received that an adult male was paddleboarding on Bear Lake and was not wearing a lifejacket. Witnesses stated he entered the water and, within a few seconds, dropped below the surface of the water and was not seen again.

During searches over the weekend, including divers, the use of a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), sonar, and aerial drones, unfortunately, the drowning victim was not located, and his body has not been recovered.

The visibility in the lake was extremely low to nonexistent during the multi-day search, and the bottom is covered in thick silt and underwater vegetation, making the ROV and divers’ efforts ineffective.

Due to these conditions, the search for the paddleboarder has been suspended.

Anyone who has additional information regarding this incident is urged to call 911 or Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

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As a reminder, if you are out recreating and enjoying our local waterways, please wear life jackets to help prevent tragic accidents.



