Patterson: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 27, 2026) – Local students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Rep. Lindsay Patterson (R-Brookville).

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"Indiana needs passionate educators who are prepared to lead future generations," Patterson said. "This scholarship is rewarding students who excel academically and are committed to making a difference in the classroom."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Emily Bischoff, Connersville Senior High School;

Sarah Bruce, Oldenburg Academy;

Abida Fishburn, Connersville Senior High School; and

Elise Roberts, Connersville Senior High School.

Patterson said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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