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Stay healthy on the go this summer

Stay healthy on the go this summer with simple ways to keep up your healthy habits while traveling. 

Summer may be a time for travel, new experiences, and great food. But staying on top of your health goals doesn’t have to take a backseat. With Omada, you get expert guidance and support to help you feel your best–no matter where your summer adventures take you. 

Your Omada health coach is here to provide tips on managing stress, improving sleep, and making balanced meal choices, so you can enjoy your vacation without worry. 

Easy travel-friendly health tips from an Omada health coach: 

  • Pack healthy snacks like nuts, fruit or low-sugar protein bars to avoid impulse eating
  • Choose grilled, baked or steamed meal options when dining out
  • Stay hydrated by carrying a reusable water bottle and drinking regularly 

Claim your benefit today at omadahealth.com/healthycounty—at no cost to you, if eligible. All fully insured pool groups have access to Omada. Brazos and Comal Counties are the self-insured groups that have access to Omada.

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Stay healthy on the go this summer

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