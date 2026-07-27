Healthy County Invitational Team Steps Challenge – Sign up starting Aug. 5!

Keep working toward well-being by participating in the Healthy County Invitational Teams Steps Challenge. Plus, you’ll earn $15 in the Healthy County Rewards* for completing the contest.

You can earn up to $75,

redeemable for merchandise or gift cards, for completing other healthy activities, like participating in contests and challenges, completing annual or preventative exams and much more.

Don’t forget to complete the ONE Health Assessment to unlock your Healthy County Rewards earning potential.

Here’s how it works:

Registration: August 5 – August 18 (YOU MUST SIGN UP TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS CHALLENGE!)

August 5 – August 18 Warm-Up: August 12 – August 18

August 12 – August 18 Contest: August 19 – September 22

You will be part of a five-person team that competes against a new team each week for five consecutive weeks. Log steps for 4 of 5 weeks of the challenge to earn $15.

Track your progress on the Healthy County Rewards page or “pin” Health Goals on the homepage to quickly see how many steps or minutes you’ve logged during the contest.

Earn $15 reward.* Plus, you can earn up to $75, redeemable for merchandise or gift cards, for completing other healthy activities, like participating in contests and challenges, completing annual or preventive exams and much more. Don’t forget to complete the ONE Health Assessment to unlock your Healthy County Rewards earning potential.

Once you complete the ONE Health Assessment, earn up to $75 in Healthy County Rewards for taking part in healthy activities such as contests, Daily Habits Plans, and condition management programs offered through your county’s health plan. Then, you’ll receive a detailed report on your current health along with steps that can help you find your healthy place and unlock your Healthy County Rewards earning potential.

The ONE Health Assessment takes only 10 minutes to complete, and it will help personalize your experience with WebMD ONE. Need help accessing your Gift Card on the Rewards page? Check out these helpful steps.

Questions? Call WebMD Customer Service at (877) 855-9430, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. CT, or click "Contact Us" at the bottom of the website page.