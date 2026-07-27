Blue Cross Blue Shield Fitness Program

From Aug. 1-31, 2026*, eligible new members who enroll in the Fitness Program can have the enrollment fee waived by entering promo code AUG26FP during checkout.**

Member Enrollment

Members can enroll through Blue Access for MembersSM by selecting: MyHealth > Wellness > Fitness Program



Members must enter promo code AUG26FP by Aug. 31, 2026, to receive the waived enrollment fee. They can then select the plan and participating fitness location that best meets their needs.

Members may also enroll by calling 888-762-BLUE (2583) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT (6 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT).

Program Highlights

Flexible gym membership*** options starting at $19 per month.

Access to a nationwide network of participating fitness locations.

The ability to use participating locations while traveling, at home or near work.

Multiple plan options based on location and facility access.

Access to all locations within the selected plan and lower-priced plan tiers.

A digital fitness benefit at no additional cost.

Mobie App Features

Members can download the Well onTarget Fitness Program app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to:

View real-time check-in and activity information.

Search for nearby participating fitness locations.

Access their membership card.

Members must first create username and password credentials through the Well onTarget Fitness Program portal before logging in to the mobile app.

* After Aug. 31, 2026, regular enrollment fees will apply to all new memberships.

** This offer can’t be combined with any other promotional offers.

*** Individuals must be 18 years old to purchase a membership. Dependents, 16-17 years old, can join but must be accompanied to the location by a parent/guardian who is also a Fitness Program member. Check your preferred location to see their membership age policy. Underage dependents can log in and join through the primary member’s account as an “additional member.”