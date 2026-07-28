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Exhaustion Is Not Blanket Rule for Excess-Insurer Lawsuits

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that a failure to plead that coverage limits on underlying insurance policies have been fully paid out is not fatal to a party’s claims for declaratory relief and breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing against higher-tiered excess insurers.

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Exhaustion Is Not Blanket Rule for Excess-Insurer Lawsuits

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