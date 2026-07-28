Exhaustion Is Not Blanket Rule for Excess-Insurer Lawsuits

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that a failure to plead that coverage limits on underlying insurance policies have been fully paid out is not fatal to a party’s claims for declaratory relief and breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing against higher-tiered excess insurers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.