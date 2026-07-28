San Diego appeals court finds that license plate data collection alone is not harm

A San Diego-based appellate court has found that the collection of license plate data by a company that supplies plate readers does not, in and of itself, constitute harm, thus rejecting a bid to revive a class action lawsuit alleging invasion of privacy.

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