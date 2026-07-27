Serial Business Burglary Suspect Arrested

Central Precinct officers Sunday at 6:30 a.m. responded to a break-in at the Wild Beaver Saloon, 212 Commerce Street, where they spotted Cody Campbell, 34, who matched the description of a serial burglary suspect.

Campbell was in possession of a bag containing $310 in rolled coins and burglary tools. After reviewing video footage, Campbell was identified as the suspect in the following four additional burglaries:



• On July 24 at The Lounge on 2nd, 139 2nd Avenue North;

• On July 23 at Bourbon Street Blues, 220 Printers Alley;

• On July 23 at Crema, 15 Hermitage Avenue;

• On July 19 at Mike’s Ice Cream, 129 2nd Avenue North.



Campbell is charged with five counts of burglary, five counts of vandalism, four counts of theft of property and possession of burglary tools. He remains jailed on $71,000 bond.

