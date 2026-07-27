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Detectives Working to Identify Hit & Run Driver that Seriously Injured Pedestrian

Detectives are working to identify the hit and run driver who appeared to intentionally strike pedestrian Jesus Peraida-Gutierrez, 34, who was on the sidewalk at 95 Wallace Road at the time of the collision.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a small light colored SUV was traveling westbound on Wallace Road when the vehicle traveled over the curb onto the sidewalk and struck Peraida-Gutierrez. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the hit and run driver/SUV is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

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Detectives Working to Identify Hit & Run Driver that Seriously Injured Pedestrian

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