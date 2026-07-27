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Walton TDC Seat 5 Applications Now Open

Walton TDC Seat 5 Applications Open Through July 31

 

Walton County, FL, 07/27/26 - The Walton County Tourism Department is seeking applicants for the following opening on the Tourist Development Council. Note: This seat will fill the remainder of a term that opened due to resignation. 

 

Seat 5 - A person who is involved in the tourism industry, has demonstrated an interest in tourism development, and is the owner or operator of a tourist accommodation(s) in Walton County that is subject to the tourist development tax. This term shall serve through December 2028, and subsequent appointments shall be for four (4) year terms commencing thereafter.

 

Applications for the council can be completed using the online form HERE OR by downloading a hard copy to turn into the Walton County Tourism Visitor Center, located at 25777 U.S. Hwy. 331 South in Santa Rosa Beach.

 

TDC Application (Word): waltoncountyfltourism.com/userfiles/TDC_Application_2026.docx

 

TDC Application (PDF): waltoncountyfltourism.com/userfiles/TDC_Application_2026.pdf

 

BCC Advisory Board & Committee Appointment Guidelines:

waltoncountyfltourism.com/userfiles/WC_Advisory_Board_and_Committee_Appointment_Policy.pdf

 

BCC Advisory Board Code of Conduct: waltoncountyfltourism.com/userfiles/BCC_Advisory_Board_Code_of_Conduct.pdf

 

The application period is open through Friday, July 31. Applications will not be accepted after this time. 

For more information, please contact Administrative Support Specialist Dana McDowell at Dana@WCFLTourism.com or (850) 267-1216.

 

 

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Walton TDC Seat 5 Applications Now Open

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