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Portion of Raymond Rd Closed

The Niagara County Department of Public Works (DPW) today announced the next step in the project on Rapids/Raymond road project.  Raymond will be closed for the next 7-10 days between Dysinger and Rapids.  In addition, the Bartz-Crosby intersection is now open.

This work is all part of a $6 million improvement project for Raymond and Rapids roads that began last summer.  Work will continue into the  summer including re-profiling Rapids at Bartz-Crosby and performing cold in-place recycling (CIR) on the travel lanes.  The project also includes a culvert replacement on Raymond Rd south of Dysinger Road.Rapids Rd.7.27.26

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Portion of Raymond Rd Closed

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