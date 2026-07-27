Portion of Raymond Rd Closed
The Niagara County Department of Public Works (DPW) today announced the next step in the project on Rapids/Raymond road project. Raymond will be closed for the next 7-10 days between Dysinger and Rapids. In addition, the Bartz-Crosby intersection is now open.
This work is all part of a $6 million improvement project for Raymond and Rapids roads that began last summer. Work will continue into the summer including re-profiling Rapids at Bartz-Crosby and performing cold in-place recycling (CIR) on the travel lanes. The project also includes a culvert replacement on Raymond Rd south of Dysinger Road.
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