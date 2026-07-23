Probation Department Honored for National Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week

Niagara County Legislator Chris McKimmie presented a proclamation to Probation Director Deborah LaRock and members of her team in honor of National Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week which is celebrated nationally from July 19-25. The Legislature thanked the dedicated probation professionals who work every day to promote accountability, support rehabilitation, and strengthen public safety throughout our community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.