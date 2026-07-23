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Probation Department Honored for National Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week

Niagara County Legislator Chris McKimmie presented a proclamation to Probation Director Deborah LaRock and members of her team in honor of National Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week which is celebrated nationally from July 19-25.  The Legislature thanked the dedicated probation professionals who work every day to promote accountability, support rehabilitation, and strengthen public safety throughout our community.

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Probation Department Honored for National Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week

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