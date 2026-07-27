3-week closure coming to Beaver Hill on Aug. 10

Back

(Photo is of Beaver Hill in January 2026)

Chumstick Highway at Beaver Hill near Plain will be closed for about three weeks beginning Aug. 10 so a Chelan County Public Works contractor can build a retaining wall at the site of a landslide that occurred this past winter.

This will be done under a full road closure, meaning motorists will not be able to get through the work zone. Detour routes are on either side of the closure.

The work was originally scheduled to begin in July; however, the contractor, Hurst Construction of East Wenatchee, pushed back the start day because of delays in procuring materials.

“People who live in the area should be prepared for the project to begin sooner if materials arrive earlier than expected,” said Eric Pierson, Chelan County Public Works director and county engineer. “We are still hopeful that the project will be completed before school begins in late August.”

In 2016, Chelan County built a retaining wall on Beaver Hill to stabilize the slope next to the roadway. The wall stood up well during the December 2025 weather event that caused much flooding in the northern part of Chelan County. However, a slide occurred just past the wall, causing Beaver Hill to be temporarily closed.

In addition to extending the existing retaining wall by 150 feet, other nearby slopes will be repaired and stabilized with additional fill and new guardrail.

The project area is from milepost 12.3 to 12.4 on Chumstick Highway. The speed limit will be lowered to 25 mph about a mile before the project area, on each side of the closure.

The $790,000 project is paid for with a mix of federal emergency relief funds and county road funds.

At the same time as the county’s closure, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will be making repairs to Chumstick Highway from milepost 0.26 (just north of the Leavenworth fire hall) to milepost 19 (intersection of SR 207 and Chumstick Highway-Beaver Valley Road).

WSDOT has said the roadway will be at one lane, with flaggers and a pilot car directing alternating traffic. Work hours will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and motorists should plan for extended delays. Watch for updates from WSDOT on its website.

Last Updated: 07/27/2026 12:05 PM

Archive Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. PLEASE NOTE: FTP browsing is no longer supported on the latest browsers, please refer below to acccess our FTP content. Popular Browsers Supported Microsoft Edge NO Google Chrome NO Safari NO Internet Explorer 11 YES Mozilla Firefox YES Opera YES By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

Archive Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. PLEASE NOTE: FTP browsing is no longer supported on the latest browsers, please refer below to acccess our FTP content. Popular Browsers Supported Microsoft Edge NO Google Chrome NO Safari NO Internet Explorer 11 YES Mozilla Firefox YES Opera YES By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. PLEASE NOTE: FTP browsing is no longer supported on the latest browsers, please refer below to acccess our FTP content. Popular Browsers Supported Microsoft Edge NO Google Chrome NO Safari NO Internet Explorer 11 YES Mozilla Firefox YES Opera YES By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue