We need 2 BOE board members

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The Chelan County Board of Equalization (BOE), whose primary responsibility is to hear appeals of assessment values determined by the county assessor, seeks two new board members to fill three-year terms.

Potential board members must live in either District 2 or District 3 of Chelan County. A map of the districts is available online.

If you are interested in applying, review a full description of the position and email an application to boe@co.chelan.wa.us, or mail it to Board of Equalization, 400 Douglas St., Suite 201, Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Please send your application by 5 p.m. Aug. 17.

The BOE assists in the administration of property valuations used for tax purposes, providing an impartial forum for property owners. If a property owner disputes the assessed value of a property, the BOE hears an owner's appeal and makes an informed decision.

Hearings are conducted annually. This year, the board expects to meet in the fall or winter for two to three months. All hearings take place at the Chelan County Administration Building, 400 Douglas St. in Wenatchee.

BOE members, who are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners, are compensated for each meeting they attend. Potential board members must:

Be a resident of Chelan County.

Attend the Department of Revenue's online training seminar within a year of appointment.

Possess a background in one or more of the following areas of expertise: finance, accounting, real estate valuation, administrative law, property tax administration, mediation, construction or land use.

Exhibit objectivity, proficiency, efficiency and professionalism when reviewing confidential case documents, determining appeal outcomes and interacting with taxpayers, assessors and county employees.

Demonstrate a working knowledge of, or ability to learn, real estate appraisal concepts, relevant assessment and property tax rules and regulations, and relevant Chelan County rules and regulations.

Learn more on the BOE website.

Last Updated: 07/22/2026 10:33 AM

Archive Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. PLEASE NOTE: FTP browsing is no longer supported on the latest browsers, please refer below to acccess our FTP content. Popular Browsers Supported Microsoft Edge NO Google Chrome NO Safari NO Internet Explorer 11 YES Mozilla Firefox YES Opera YES By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

Archive Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. PLEASE NOTE: FTP browsing is no longer supported on the latest browsers, please refer below to acccess our FTP content. Popular Browsers Supported Microsoft Edge NO Google Chrome NO Safari NO Internet Explorer 11 YES Mozilla Firefox YES Opera YES By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. PLEASE NOTE: FTP browsing is no longer supported on the latest browsers, please refer below to acccess our FTP content. Popular Browsers Supported Microsoft Edge NO Google Chrome NO Safari NO Internet Explorer 11 YES Mozilla Firefox YES Opera YES By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue