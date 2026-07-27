Overnight Maintenance Work Scheduled at Allegheny Tunnel

Lane restrictions may cause delays for motorists

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) advises drivers to be prepared for night-time, single-lane patterns and bi-directional traffic at the Allegheny Tunnel (MP 122) over the next four weeks.



Starting today, Monday, July 27, PA Turnpike crews will close one tunnel tube Monday-Thursday nights beginning at 8 p.m., until 6 a.m. the next morning, creating bi-directional single lane traffic in the other tube. The pattern is scheduled to continue until the morning of Friday, August 20.



The restrictions are necessary to allow crews to safely perform annual routine maintenance in the tunnel. Traffic will flow normally through both tubes outside those days and hours.



Motorists should stay alert when approaching and entering the tunnel. Drivers are urged to turn on headlights, remain in their lane, follow posted speed limits and keep an adequate following distance from the vehicle ahead.



Anyone who experiences trouble with their vehicle and cannot safely exit the tunnels should stay in their car, put on their hazard lights, dial *11 via mobile phone and wait for assistance. Tunnel personnel monitor closed-circuit cameras and will send help for disabled vehicles.



Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions. Changeable message signs will be activated to update motorists of any changes to the schedule caused by inclement weather or unforeseen traffic conditions.



To report an incident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 via mobile phone. To learn more about PA Turnpike conditions, use one of these resources:



ON THE TURNPIKE

511PA Smartphone App: real-time, hands-free PA traffic advisories

Changeable Message Signs: more than 200 boards along the PA Turnpike

ON THE WEB

511/511pa.com: live, interactive map

X/Twitter: @PATurnpikeAlert

BY PHONE

511: dial from any PA roadway for local travel information

Pennsylvania Turnpike Customer Assistance Center: 877-736-6727, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A national transportation leader, the Pennsylvania Turnpike (PA Turnpike) is the second largest tolling facility in the United States with the most miles. The PA Turnpike proudly supports safety and convenience for its more than 550,000 daily customers through 24-7 roadside assistance, round-the-clock food and fuel at 17 service plazas and a dedicated maintenance force and State Police Troop. The PA Turnpike’s approximately 1,400-person local workforce is unified in its mission; to operate a safe, reliable, customer-valued toll road system that supports national mobility and commerce. For more information about the PA Turnpike’s mission, vision and values, please visit Home | PA Turnpike.

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Media Contacts:

Marissa Orbanek, Press Secretary: (267) 408-5151, morbanek@paturnpike.com