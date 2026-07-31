Early Morning Closure Scheduled at Norristown Interchange

Work scheduled outside peak hours to minimize traffic impacts for customers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) advises motorists traveling on the PA Turnpike (Interstate 276) that the Norristown Interchange (Exit 333) will be closed in both directions from midnight until 5 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2026.



The closure will allow crews to safely install new overhead sign structure as part of the toll booth demolition and interchange reconstruction process for Open Road Tolling (ORT). During the closure, drivers should go to the next exit point or find an alternative route.



Open Road Tolling is a cashless, free-flowing mode of collecting tolls without traditional toll plazas or toll booths. In an ORT system, tolls are charged electronically as customers drive at highway speeds without slowing down or stopping beneath overhead structures — called gantries — located between interchanges.



With ORT active east of Reading and on the Northeast Extension, the PA Turnpike is removing toll plazas from interchange locations, the driving force behind the safety benefits. With toll booths removed, there will be a more natural, free traffic flow. With toll plazas removed, each interchange is being reconstructed to provide an unobstructed traffic flow for customers. The reconstruction of interchanges, which includes the removal of toll booths, east of Reading and on the Northeast Extension is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.



Pennsylvania State Police and PA Turnpike personnel will be positioned at the impacted areas to assist drivers. Changeable message signs will also provide information on this closure. Motorists are encouraged to plan travel accordingly. Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.



To report an incident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 via mobile phone. To learn more about PA Turnpike conditions, use one of these resources:



ON THE TURNPIKE

511PA Smartphone App: real-time, hands-free PA traffic advisories

Changeable Message Signs: more than 200 boards along the PA Turnpike

ON THE WEB

511/511pa.com: live, interactive map

X/Twitter: @PATurnpikeAlert

BY PHONE

511: dial from any PA roadway for local travel information

Pennsylvania Turnpike Customer Assistance Center: 877-736-6727, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



A national transportation leader, the Pennsylvania Turnpike (PA Turnpike) is the second largest tolling facility in the United States with the most miles. The PA Turnpike proudly supports safety and convenience for its more than 550,000 daily customers through 24-7 roadside assistance, round-the-clock food and fuel at 17 service plazas and a dedicated maintenance force and State Police Troop. The PA Turnpike’s approximately 1,400-person local workforce is unified in its mission; to operate a safe, reliable, customer-valued toll road system that supports national mobility and commerce. For more information about the PA Turnpike’s mission, vision and values, please visit Home | PA Turnpike.

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Media Contacts:





Crispin Havener, Assistant Press Secretary: (717) 870-2841, chavener@paturnpike.com