Governor Morrisey Announces Continued Progress in Flood Recovery Efforts ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced continued progress as state agencies, local governments, first responders, volunteers, and utility crews work together to help communities recover from last week's devastating floods and severe storms.

"From the moment these storms hit, our focus has been protecting lives, restoring critical services, and helping our communities recover," said Governor Morrisey. "Thanks to the tireless work of our first responders, state agencies, local officials, volunteers, and utility crews, we've made tremendous progress. While there is still work to do, we're moving from emergency response to long-term recovery."

The West Virginia National Guard has 201 personnel and 67 vehicles deployed across the affected region, with additional personnel and Department of Highways assets expanding debris removal operations. Together, those teams have removed nearly 3,000 tons of debris, reopening roads and helping communities begin the recovery process. Operations continue in Lewis, Upshur, and Pleasants counties, with additional resources arriving to accelerate cleanup.

The West Virginia Division of Highways continues emergency protective measures and debris removal across impacted communities while additional crews and equipment support recovery efforts. Utility restoration is nearing completion, with only a handful of outages remaining across the hardest-hit counties. Water service has also been fully restored to customers served by the Mount Hope Water Association in Upshur County.

The West Virginia State Police continue increased patrols throughout affected communities to deter looting and support local law enforcement. Meanwhile, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has shifted its focus to neighborhood checks, supply deliveries, damage assessments, and assisting residents while continuing to provide specialized equipment and personnel where needed.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection now has 143 personnel and 141 vehicles and pieces of equipment supporting recovery operations, including debris management sites in Lewis, Upshur, and Barbour counties that are now accepting flood debris from residents.

Volunteer organizations remain at the heart of the recovery effort. West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), the American Red Cross, faith-based organizations, and local volunteers continue muck-out operations, distribute supplies, coordinate long-term recovery planning, and assist residents with unmet needs. The American Red Cross has completed more than 900 damage assessments, while community organizations have assumed much of the feeding mission as local recovery efforts continue.

"Our work isn't finished," Governor Morrisey said. "Recovery doesn't end when the floodwaters recede. We'll continue standing with these communities, supporting local officials, and making sure West Virginians have the resources they need to recover and rebuild."

The National Weather Service is forecasting additional showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday, with localized heavy rainfall possible. Governor Morrisey encouraged residents in affected areas to remain weather aware and continue monitoring forecasts as recovery efforts continue. Drier weather is expected to arrive later this week.