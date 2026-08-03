Governor Morrisey Requests Expedited Major Disaster Declaration Following Devastating Flooding Across West Virginia ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today, Governor Patrick Morrisey formally requested that President Donald J. Trump issue an Expedited Major Disaster Declaration for West Virginia following the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flash flooding, and landslides that struck the state beginning July 21.

The request seeks federal Individual Assistance and Public Assistance for Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Pleasants, Ritchie, and Upshur Counties, along with statewide Hazard Mitigation funding to help communities recover and strengthen infrastructure against future disasters. As response operations continue and damage information becomes more complete, additional counties may be added.

"Our state has mobilized every available resource to protect lives, support affected families, and begin the recovery process," said Governor Morrisey. "While West Virginians have shown extraordinary resilience and neighbors have stepped up to help neighbors, the scope of this disaster exceeds what our state and local communities can reasonably manage alone. Federal assistance is essential to help families recover, restore critical public infrastructure, and rebuild stronger for the future."

Since the storms began, the State has maintained a coordinated, statewide response involving thousands of state employees, the West Virginia National Guard, first responders, volunteer organizations, and local officials. Emergency operations have included search and rescue missions, debris removal, roadway restoration, emergency protective measures, public health support, and efforts to restore drinking water, sanitation, and other essential services.

The Governor's request follows a statewide State of Preparedness issued July 21, followed later that evening by a statewide State of Emergency as conditions rapidly deteriorated. Those actions activated the State Emergency Operations Plan and allowed state agencies to quickly deploy personnel and resources to impacted communities.

As of the Governor's request, the State has received more than 950 household damage reports through its damage assessment system, with additional assessments continuing to be submitted. Joint local, state, and federal teams remain in the field validating damage and documenting impacts to homes, businesses, public infrastructure, and critical facilities.

The request also notes the significant financial challenges facing many of the affected communities, where flood damage has left families displaced, destroyed homes and personal property, and placed substantial recovery costs on local governments. Governor Morrisey's request emphasizes that federal assistance is necessary because the disaster exceeds the capabilities of state, local, and charitable resources.

If approved, the declaration would provide assistance to eligible homeowners, renters, businesses, and local governments while making additional mitigation resources available to help reduce the impact of future disasters.

The Governor's request may be amended as additional damage assessments are completed and further information becomes available.



