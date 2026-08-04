Governor Morrisey Announces $4.5 Million in Expedited Federal Disaster Assistance for Lewis and Upshur Counties ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced that President Donald J. Trump has approved West Virginia's request for expedited Individual Assistance following the devastating floods that struck the state beginning July 21. The approval makes a minimum of $4.5 million in federal assistance immediately available to eligible West Virginians in Lewis & Upshur counties while FEMA continues reviewing additional damage information from other counties across the state. The other five counties who applied are still under review.

"I spoke to President Trump this afternoon and thanked him for acting quickly to approve this request and deliver help to the people of West Virginia," said Governor Morrisey. "Families in our hardest-hit communities have endured tremendous hardship, and this expedited approval will provide critical assistance as they begin the difficult process of rebuilding their lives. This is an important first step. Approximately $4.5 million is available now, and we expect that amount to grow as additional damage information is reviewed."

Governor Morrisey also thanked West Virginia's federal delegation including Senators Capito and Justice, along with Representatives Miller and Moore, for supporting the state's request throughout the process. FEMA remains on the ground with state and local officials conducting damage assessments, and the Governor noted that additional assistance may become available as those assessments continue and more information is submitted for consideration.

Staff from Emergency Management has been working collaboratively with FEMA on the ground every day to assess and document the damages to our communities so that our request for further assistance may be quickly considered.

The expedited Individual Assistance approval provides approximately $4.5 million in immediate federal funding for eligible homeowners and renters in the designated counties while the federal review of additional disaster impacts continues.