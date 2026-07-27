Shapiro Administration Extends Application Deadline to Help Improve School Facilities and Infrastructure

The 2026-27 budget signed by Governor Josh Shapiro invests $125 million for school infrastructure improvements, including $100 million for the Public School Facility Grant Program.

Since the Governor took office, nearly $175 million has been invested through this program to help 208 schools across Pennsylvania.

The Department of Community and Economic Development will accept applications from July 27 through August 7, 2026.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) has expanded the application window for the Public School Facility Improvement Grant Program to help Pennsylvania public school districts and area career and technical schools implement improvements to school facilities and infrastructure.

DCED is now accepting applications from July 27 through August 7, 2026.

The Public School Facility Improvement Grant Program was created as part of Governor Josh Shapiro’s enacted 2023-24 budget — investing a total of $174,999,997 million in schools across Pennsylvania over the past four years.

“Improvements to our education infrastructure and facilities creates safer and healthier learning environments for our students and educators,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “The Public School Facility Improvement Grant Program gives school districts the flexibility and resources to make important updates and repairs that they may not be able to complete otherwise. This funding ensures Pennsylvania’s students continue to receive a world-class education.”

Governor Josh Shapiro secured $125 million for school infrastructure improvements in the bipartisan 2026-27 budget to create safe and healthy learning environments. This funding includes $100 million for the Public School Facility Improvement Grant Program. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has secured a total of $525 million since 2023 for school infrastructure improvements to create safe, healthy learning environments.

“Pennsylvania students cannot learn, grow, and thrive without access to safe and healthy school facilities. These investments in Pennsylvania schools reflect the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to improving the environments where children learn and teachers teach, and we look forward to working with schools across the Commonwealth to make the best use of these dollars,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe.

The Public School Facility Improvement Grant Program, approved and administered by the CFA, provides grants of up to $5 million to public school districts and career and technical schools for critical safety and environmental repair projects — ensuring facilities are modern, safe, healthy, and conducive to learning.

Visit the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s website for more information on the CFA or its programs.

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