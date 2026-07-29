Governor Shapiro Secures $6.2 Million Investment and 100 New Jobs from Nasdaq Inc., Reinforcing Company’s Long-Term Commitment to Philadelphia

The Commonwealth is investing $710,000 to support the global financial technology company’s continued operations and growth in Center City Philadelphia.

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s economy is one of the strongest in the nation — and the only Northeast state with a growing economy.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has competed for and won over $41 billion in private sector investments that are creating over 24,000 new jobs and driving economic growth across Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a $6.2 million investment from Nasdaq Inc. to support its continued operations in Philadelphia, home to Nasdaq PHLX — the nation’s oldest stock exchange, founded in 1790. The Commonwealth is investing $710,000 to help support the creation of 100 new, high-paying jobs over the next three years and to retain 150 existing, full-time positions.

Nasdaq’s investment includes a long-term lease extension at 2929 Walnut Street — the Center City Philadelphia home of Nasdaq PHLX — along with upgrades to trading technology and workplace infrastructure to support the company’s ongoing operations.

“Leading global companies are choosing Pennsylvania because they know we have the workforce, infrastructure, and business climate they need to succeed,” said Governor Shapiro. “My Administration will continue competing aggressively for investments that create good-paying jobs and private sector investment to ensure the Commonwealth remains a place where businesses can grow, and families can build a brighter future for generations to come.”

Coordinated by the Governor’s BusinessPA team, Nasdaq received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $710,000 Pennsylvania First grant.

“Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, we’re making strategic investments that help world-class companies grow, innovate, and create opportunity across the Commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “This project brings new jobs and economic activity to Philadelphia while further strengthening Pennsylvania’s position as a destination for leading global companies. Investments like this demonstrate that our economic development strategy is working and reinforce why Pennsylvania is one of the best places in the nation to start, grow, and expand a business.”

Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy is a targeted plan designed to help Pennsylvania win and become a national leader in economic development, innovation, and job creation. Technology is one of the key industries outlined in the strategy that will help Pennsylvania build on its competitive advantages and create real opportunity for Pennsylvanians.

Nasdaq is a leading technology platform that powers the world’s economies. Nasdaq architects the infrastructure of the world’s most modern markets, powers the innovation economy, and builds trust in the financial system. Nasdaq empowers economic opportunity by designing and deploying advanced technology, data, and intelligence solutions that enable its clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience.

“Philadelphia has been a home to American markets since 1790, and Nasdaq PHLX — the nation’s oldest stock exchange — is a proud part of that legacy. This investment reflects our confidence in Philadelphia and our long-term commitment to the region —growing our presence, creating new jobs, and investing in the talent and operations that will support our business for years to come,” said Tal Cohen, President of Nasdaq. “We’re grateful for Governor Shapiro’s partnership and his administration’s ongoing commitment to making Pennsylvania a destination for world-class companies.”

“Philadelphia is competing every day to grow our economy, attract new investments, support world-class companies, and create access to economic opportunity for all,” said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. “Nasdaq’s long term commitment to the City of Philadelphia is a vote of confidence in our future, our talented workforce, and our commitment to keeping good-paying jobs with family-sustaining wages right here in our city. As one of the most affordable big cities in America, we are a place where businesses can thrive and residents can build sustainable futures. I want to thank Governor Shapiro, the Commonwealth, and Nasdaq for their partnership as we continue building a stronger, more competitive Philadelphia where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.”

Shapiro Administration’s Progress to Grow Pennsylvania’s Workforce and Strengthen the Economy

From day one, Governor Shapiro has been laser-focused on delivering results for the people of Pennsylvania — and it’s working.

In every corner of the Commonwealth, businesses are expanding and creating real opportunities for Pennsylvanians — from CCL Container in Mercer County, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials in Berks County, Ezeflow in Lawrence County, Nokia in Lehigh County, Kurt J. Lesker in Allegheny and Centre Counties, Vylor in Delaware County, Bonduelle in Philadelphia, Mondi Bags in Allegheny County, WebFX in Harrisburg, Premier Brands of America in Lackawanna County, John Brothers Holdings in Union County, TerraPower Isotopes in Philadelphia, Schreiber Foods in Cumberland County, Berwick Industries in Columbia County, Johnson & Johnson in Montgomery County, Eli Lilly in Lehigh County, Eurofins in Lancaster County, Calgon Carbon Corporation in Pittsburgh, DrinkPAK in Philadelphia, Farm Plast in Lycoming County, US Durum in Dauphin County, First Quality in Mifflin County, Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, and Tate in York County.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy Is Earning National Recognition

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating more than 24,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth and earning national recognition.

The Governor’s 2026-27 budget builds on this momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win. Secured in the new budget, Pennsylvania’s Innovate in PA 2.0 program will disperse $125 million for promising startups, fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and enhance the Commonwealth’s innovation network to help these companies succeed.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget, view the Governor’s remarks as prepared, or watch the Governor’s delivered remarks.

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