Train With Dave Lands Two Studios in California's Top 10, Orange at No. 3

Train With Dave coaching team at the Orange, California studio holding awards recognizing the company’s personal-training excellence across its Orange County locations.

Its Orange studio ranked No. 3 in California and Irvine cracked the state's top 10 on Business Rate's 2026 personal training rankings

Growth means nothing if people stop feeling seen. We built Train With Dave to scale results without sacrificing the personal care that makes them last.” — Dave Cozzens, Founder and CEO, Train With Dave

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Train With Dave, an Orange County personal-training company with studios in Orange, Irvine and Laguna Hills, has been recognized among California's highest-rated personal-training businesses in Business Rate's 2026 rankings.The company's Orange studio earned the No. 3 position in California, while its Irvine studio ranked in the top 10 statewide — placing two of Train With Dave's three locations among California's top 10 personal-training businesses for 2026.For founder Dave Cozzens, the recognition reflects something other than growth."Statewide recognition means a lot because it reflects the work our coaches do and the commitment our clients bring every day," Cozzens said. "We never wanted to build a workout factory where people felt like another number. We wanted a company where people felt seen and supported — and where they learned enough to maintain their results for life."Cozzens founded the company in 2016 after growing frustrated with fitness businesses that treated clients as units on a spreadsheet rather than individuals with different histories, goals and limitations.Train With Dave is built around customized programming rather than standardized workouts. Clients are paired with a dedicated coach and receive individualized training, nutrition guidance, accountability and app-based support between sessions. Programs are developed around each client's experience level, schedule, physical limitations and long-term goals.The company works primarily with everyday adults — beginners, busy professionals, parents, and clients who have struggled to maintain results from restrictive diets or short-term fitness challenges.According to Cozzens, the industry's biggest problem is that people are pushed toward plans that were never realistic for their lives."When those plans collapse, people assume they failed," he said. "In most cases the person didn't fail — the plan failed, because it depended on perfection. Real change comes from habits someone can keep when work gets busy or life gets stressful."Since 2016, Train With Dave has grown from a single trainer into a three-studio company serving Orange, Irvine, Laguna Hills and surrounding communities. It reports more than 1,000 five-star reviews across Google and Yelp and has trained more than 1,300 Orange County clients. Client transformations are published at Train with Dave Success Stories The Business Rate ranking adds to prior recognition. Train With Dave has been named Best Personal Training in Orange (2024, 2025, 2026) and in Laguna Hills (2024, 2025, 2026) by Business Rate, was voted Best of Irvine — Personal Training in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and was inducted into the Irvine Business Hall of Fame in 2024.Expansion has also let Cozzens build a team-based coaching model intended to hold standards consistent across studios. Every Train With Dave coach holds a college degree, several at the master's level."A company can't claim to put clients first while treating the coaches responsible for those clients as disposable," Cozzens said. "We want clients to get high-level coaching, and we want the people delivering it to feel valued."Over the next three to five years, the company plans to continue expanding while moving further into wellness and longevity.Company facts, awards and media resources: Train with Dave facts, awards, and resources About Train With DaveFounded in 2016 by David Cozzens, Train With Dave provides customized personal training and nutrition coaching at three Orange County studios in Orange, Irvine, and Laguna Hills.Every coach holds a college degree, several at the master's level.The company has completed more than 150,000 training sessions and holds over 1,000 five-star reviews.Learn more at trainwithdaveoc.com or call (714) 904-2036.

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