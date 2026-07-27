FY 26-27 Balanced Budget

The Blount County Commission approved the FY 2026-27 budget with a vote of 19-0 on June 18, 2026. The Tax Rate Resolution, Appropriation Resolution and Capital Outlay Resolution (the three documents that make up the Budget) are available for viewing on the County's Accounting and Budgeting page here https://www.blounttn.gov/152/Budget. Every hearing, including the Budget Workshops where each department presents a proposed budget, are available to watch online.

The good news for Blount County is that this adopted budget includes reducing the tax rate to $1.29 (which is below the certified rate) and no new debt incurred, accomplishing another year of a balanced budget for Blount County. Each year, Elected Officials and Department Heads make a commitment to the responsible stewardship of taxpayer money - and that is reflected in this budget.

As always, I would like to thank my staff, especially our Director of Accounts & Budgets, Brian Baldwin, and the entire Accounting & Budgeting team for the hard work put into this process. I want to also thank our Elected Officials and Department Heads for their continued due diligence and intentional planning of department budgets year after year. Our focus has always been to provide the best services possible while being conservative in all aspects of Government spending.

- Mayor Ed Mitchell