Early Voting is Open from July 17 to August 1

July 17 - August 1 is the Early Voting period for the August 6, 2026 State Primary / County General / Alcoa, Friendsville, Maryville & Townsend Elections. You can stop by any of the following locations to cast your vote early and avoid Election Day lines.

The following locations are available for Early Voting from July 17 - August 1:

Blount County Public Library (508 N. Cusick Street, Maryville)

Monday - Friday 11a - 7p

Saturday 8a – 2p

Everett Recreation Center (318 S. Everett High Road, Maryville)

Monday - Friday 8a - 4p ***NEW HOURS***

Pellissippi State Campus (2731 W. Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Friendsville)

Monday - Friday 8a - 4p

A fourth Early Voting location will be available from July 24 - August 1:

Providence Baptist Church Annex (5766 Sevierville Rd, Seymour)

Monday - Friday 11a - 7p

Saturday 8a - 2p

If you vote during the Early Voting period, you can vote at the location of your choosing. If you vote on Election Day, you must vote at your assigned precinct. You can use this tool to look up your precinct https://web.go-vote-tn.elections.tn.gov/ or download the GoVoteTN App (https://sos.tn.gov/elections/services/download-the-govotetn-app ), which is the easiest way for Tennessee voters to find their Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots, see their elected officials, districts and county election commission information as well as access online election results.

If you have any other questions, please visit the Election Commission’s webpage (https://www.blounttn.gov/447/Election-Commission ) or reach out to them at 865-273-5920.