Carteret County Appoints Next Tax Administrator

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (July 27, 2026) – At its July meeting, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed Lloyd Salter as the County’s next Tax Administrator. Salter brings more than 20 years of experience in property tax administration, appraisal and local government management to the role.

Salter is a Carteret County native who grew up Down East and is a graduate of East Carteret High School. He is returning home after serving as Tax Manager and Tax Assessor for Beaufort County, where he oversaw daily operations of the Tax Department, including assessment, collections, land records and GIS.

During his time in Beaufort County, Salter oversaw a Tax Department staff of approximately 20 employees and managed department operations and budgeting. He led the county’s first exempt property audit program, which resulted in more than $180,000 in additional annual revenue. He also helped lead the county’s successful 2025 property revaluation, strengthened collection processes and worked with neighboring counties to improve property valuation practices.

Before joining Beaufort County, Salter worked for Mecklenburg County as Appeals Coordinator and later as a Real Property Appraisal Manager. He managed a staff of more than 20 employees, oversaw quality control processes and played a key role in the county’s 2019 revaluation. He also gained experience working with property tax appeals before the North Carolina Property Tax Commission.

Earlier in his career, Salter spent more than a decade with Pearson’s Appraisal, where he worked on property revaluations across North Carolina and Virginia. He served as a project manager and operations manager, leading large-scale appraisal projects, developing schedules of values and managing teams during county revaluation efforts.

Salter is a Certified Assessor in North Carolina and holds real and personal property appraisal certifications through the North Carolina Department of Revenue. He is also a Certified Tax Mapper, has served as chair of the North Carolina Association of Assessing Officers Certification Committee and is a member of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners oversight committee for the state’s property tax software.

Salter earned an Associate in Arts degree from Pitt Community College and is continuing his education toward a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from East Carolina University.

“I am excited to return home and serve the community that helped shape me,” Salter said. “I look forward to working with the Tax Office team and serving the residents of Carteret County.”

County Manager Sharon Griffin said Salter’s background and leadership will be valuable as he leads the Tax Office.

“We are glad to have someone with Lloyd’s background stepping into this role,” Griffin said. “His experience working in different communities gives him a valuable perspective, and we look forward to his leadership and support of the Tax Office team as they serve our residents.”

Salter and his wife, Amanda, are both Carteret County natives. Their families live in Carteret County, and they are excited to return home.

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