Senior Services Offers Free Fans to Seniors and At-Risk Residents Through Operation Fan Heat Relief

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (July 9, 2026) – With summer temperatures rising, Carteret County Senior Services is helping residents stay cool through Operation Fan Heat Relief. The program provides free fans to eligible Carteret County residents while supplies last.

Operation Fan Heat Relief is funded through contributions from Dominion Resources, Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress through the N.C. Division of Aging. The funding helps Area Agencies on Aging provide fans to eligible residents, creating a safer and more comfortable living environment while reducing the risk of heat-related illness.

Eligible residents must be age 60 or older or an adult with a qualifying disability. Applicants must also live in a home where excessive heat poses a threat to their health and well-being. Fans must be picked up by the eligible individual.

"Summer heat can be dangerous for seniors living without air conditioning," said Shelly Ashley, Senior Services director. "When temperatures soar, opening windows and using a fan can improve air circulation and help residents stay cooler."

To reduce the risk of heat-related illness, older adults are encouraged to:

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Wear a hat and sunscreen when spending time outdoors.

Drink plenty of water, fruit or vegetable juices, or iced tea.

Store medications in a cool, dry place.

Check on friends, family members or neighbors who live alone.

"It's important to be prepared for summer heat," Ashley said. "High temperatures and humidity can quickly become dangerous, especially for older adults and others who are more vulnerable."

Early signs of heat stress include fatigue, dizziness, nausea and loss of appetite. If symptoms occur, move to a cool place, drink fluids, remove excess clothing and rest.

Call 911 immediately if someone experiences more serious symptoms, including hot, dry skin; fainting; a rapid, weak pulse; shallow breathing; vomiting; or a body temperature above 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fans are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, contact Carteret County Senior Services at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center by calling (252) 247-2626.

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