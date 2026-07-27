Rep. Borton’s wildlife feeding bill signed into law

State Rep. Ken Borton’s today celebrated his recreational wildlife feeding bill being signed into law by the governor.

“Under the previous law, if you had a birdfeeder in your backyard, and a deer happened to come by, you would be committing a crime,” said Borton (R-Gaylord) “The new law ensures that Michigan families can continue these simple activities without fear of violating broad feeding restrictions, while still placing sensible limits on the amount and location of feed.”

House Bill 4350, introduced by Borton, amends Michigan law to allow people to feed birds and other wildlife even in areas covered by the Natural Resources Commission (NRC) deer and elk feeding orders, as long as the feed is placed within 300 feet of a residence and the total amount of feed on the ground is less than two gallons. The bill defines wildlife and bird feeding as placing or maintaining feed to prevent birds and other wildlife from starving or for recreational viewing.

“Feeding songbirds and other backyard wildlife is a basic way to foster an appreciation for our state’s natural beauty,” Borton said. “The state should never have been treating these activities as criminal acts. The baiting restrictions the NRC deems necessary can remain in place while ensuring that Michiganders can still feed wildlife without being harassed by authorities.”

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