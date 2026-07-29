Rep. Greene celebrates America’s 250th birthday with friends and neighbors at Macomb’s Patriotic Cruise

State Rep. Jaime Greene joined families, classic car enthusiasts, and community members Saturday during the Macomb 250 Celebration at Beebe Street Park in Richmond, where Macomb County came together to celebrate America’s historic 250th birthday.

The event featured a patriotic cruise showcasing an impressive collection of classic and custom vehicles, bringing together residents of all ages for an afternoon celebrating freedom, hope, and the American spirit. Greene attended the event with her family, visiting with constituents and enjoying the festivities.

“What an epic celebration of America’s 250th birthday,” said Greene (R-Richmond). “It was incredible to see so many families, friends, and neighbors proudly celebrating the country we all love. It truly was an unforgettable day, and I was grateful to celebrate this historic milestone with so many wonderful people from our community.”

Greene also thanked the organizers, volunteers, participants, and local sponsors who helped make Macomb’s Patriotic Cruise possible.