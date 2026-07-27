Saying Hello

A Great Egret struts its stuff recently in #MiddletownRI, just one of the wonderful birds seen regularly in our community. Visit eBird for more about the wildlife that could be right outside your door. Town News and Updates Posted on July 27, 2026

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