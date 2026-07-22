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West Main Road Water Pipe Repaired By Newport Creamery

#MiddletownRI officials said a Newport Water main by the Newport Creamery has been repaired and all water boil advisories have been lifted. Thanks to Newport Water for its work restoring service to our community. It's more than appreciated.

Town News and Updates Posted on July 22, 2026

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West Main Road Water Pipe Repaired By Newport Creamery

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