ECI Software Solutions Recognized for Software Innovation, Customer Support, and Culture

Multiple awards recognize ECI’s AI capabilities, manufacturing expertise and customer support that help SMBs improve productivity, simplify operations and scale

WESTLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”), a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, today announced eight prestigious industry recognitions that reinforce the value of its AI-powered, industry-specific software specifically developed for small and medium-sized businesses. Spanning manufacturing and field service innovation, ERP solutions, customer support and employee excellence, the awards recognize the technologies and teams helping customers thrive and grow.

These recognitions come from leading industry analysts, customer review platforms and technology organizations. Highlights include analyst distinctions for JobBOSS²’s AI Bill of Materials (BOM) solution, Capterra’s shortlist for materials planning, Software Advice’s adoption distinction, a TrustRadius Top Rated Award for Field Service Management, a Silver Globee for Deacom as an ERP solution, a Silver Globee for customer support, and an ENX Difference Makers honor.

"Software should power progress, not problems," said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI. “We’ve made significant investments in AI, our products and our customer support teams to help SMBs work more efficiently, adapt more quickly and scale with confidence. These recognitions validate that our solutions, industry expertise and hands-on support are delivering meaningful outcomes for customers every day.”

Recognition Highlights

• Select Hub Analyst Pick - Helping manufacturers simplify complex production planning. JobBOSS² was recognized as an Analyst Pick and Best-in-Class for Shop Floor Management: Bill of Materials Software, earning a perfect score for its document, production planning, and shop floor management capabilities. The platform was also recognized for AI-powered BOM support, mass BOM updates and reference designators, helping manufacturers improve visibility, streamline production planning and optimize shop floor operations.

• Software Advice Best Metal Fabrication - Delivering software customers rely on every day. JobBOSS² earned the Most Used by Mechanical/Industrial Engineering distinction in Software Advice’s Best Metal Fabrication Software Report. The recognition is awarded to leading products that maintain customer satisfaction ratings above 75%, reflecting strong customer adoption and confidence.

• Capterra Shortlist - Providing trusted materials planning for manufacturers. JobBOSS² was named to the 2026 Capterra Shortlist for Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software, recognizing its combination of strong customer reviews and market presence among manufacturing software buyers.

• Globee - Helping manufacturers run more efficient operations and support their compliance efforts. Deacom received a Silver Globee Award for Best ERP Solution, recognizing its unified ERP platform that helps batch and process manufacturers support compliance efforts, streamline operations and support long-term growth

• Globee - Supporting customers beyond implementation. ECI’s customer support organization received a Silver Globee Award for its culture of extreme ownership, recognizing a team dedicated to responsive service, accountability and helping customers maximize the value of their software.

• TrustRadius Top Rated - Building trust through customer feedback. ECI earned 2026 Top Rated Awards from TrustRadius for its Field Service Management solutions, based entirely on verified customer reviews. The awards recognize products that consistently deliver value and earn strong customer satisfaction from technology buyers.

• ENX Difference Maker - Recognizing people who make customers successful. Josh McHugh-Cullen, Strategic Partner Manager, was named an ENX Difference Maker for demonstrating exceptional leadership, collaboration and commitment to supporting customers, partners and colleagues across the office technology industry.

These honors reflect ECI’s continued momentum in developing industry-specific technology and delivering the expertise customers need to navigate an increasingly complex business environment.

TrustRadius, Capterra, Software Advice, Globee, Select Hub, and ENX are trademarks of their respective owners.

About ECI

ECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end-to-end. Built by experts in manufacturing, building and construction, field service, and distribution industries, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, and Australia. For more information, visit www.ECIsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ECI's strategy, future operations, product development, anticipated performance, and expected benefits of partnerships, appointments, or technology initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on ECI's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. ECI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

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