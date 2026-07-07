ECI Announces SalesChain as Preferred e-automate Quoting and CRM Integration Partner

ECI Software Solutions

Partnership to deliver streamlined sales process by improving the quote-to-order process

WESTLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”), a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, today announced SalesChain, a quoting, leasing, and CRM platform for office technology dealers, as ECI’s preferred e-automate quoting and CRM integration partner. This will help ECI’s e-automate users streamline quoting and speed up sales operations.

As dealers navigate margin pressure and increasing customer expectations, the ability to generate accurate quotes quickly has become a competitive necessity. SalesChain's prebuilt catalogs, real-time lease integrations, and deep ECI e-automate connectivity streamline the quote-to-order process, helping dealers quote faster, more accurately, and close more business.

“Today’s buyer is expecting a seamless ordering experience with real-time professional quotes, and they expect it fast,” said Laryssa Alexander, Industry President of Field Service at ECI Software Solutions. “At the same time, manual quote-to-order processes are no longer sustainable. Speed is a competitive advantage, and through this partnership with SalesChain, we’re giving dealers the ability to quote faster and win more business, while also future-proofing their operations.”

SalesChain and e-automate have a long-standing integration with a proven track record of helping eliminate friction between sales and operations. With this partnership, ECI and SalesChain will work together to bring more efficiencies to the channel. SalesChain’s pricing tool brings a detailed master catalog, service pricing utility, leasing tools, document generation, along with the ability to push deals won directly into e-automate – reducing manual entry and potential errors for dealers.

“SalesChain and e-automate each bring incredible value to office technology dealers, but to-date, we’ve delivered this value separately from each other,” said Tim Szczygiel, President of SalesChain. “By working together to bring real-time data and a more connected workflow to e-automate users, we're helping dealers respond faster, operate more efficiently, and build a stronger foundation for growth.”

"We use SalesChain and ECI e-automate together every day to automate our sales and administrative processes. The integration has streamlined our workflows, eliminated duplicate data entry, and significantly reduced manual tasks across our team,” said Crystal Manning, Administrative Project Specialist, KDI Office Technology. “It's been an efficient and effective solution that saves time, improves accuracy, and allows our team to focus on building customer relationships and driving revenue growth. SalesChain’s support team has been with us every step of the way, ensuring a smooth and successful experience."

Learn more about the partnership here, and register for ECI and SalesChain’s webinar on July 23 here.

About ECI

ECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end-to-end. Built by experts in manufacturing, building and construction, field service, and distribution industries, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, India and Australia. For more information, visit www.ecisolutions.com.

About SalesChain

SalesChain is the premier provider of business workflow automation solutions tailored for office technology dealers. For over 20 years, we have empowered businesses with a purpose-built platform that streamlines sales, operations, and financial processes. Our fully integrated CRM, CPQ, and Business Intelligence solutions help dealers drive efficiency, improve collaboration, and accelerate growth. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, SalesChain delivers the tools dealers need to stay competitive in an evolving industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ECI's strategy, future operations, product development, anticipated performance, and expected benefits of partnerships, appointments, or technology initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on ECI's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. ECI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

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