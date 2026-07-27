College Savings Fees Are Coming Down

Earlier this year, Forbes ranked the Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) plan among the top six 529 options in the nation. Now, we’re making one of the country’s best college savings plans even more affordable.

Beginning August 3, MACS fees will be reduced by nearly 20 percent, helping Mississippi families keep more of their hard-earned money invested for the future. At the same time, we’re introducing a new investment lineup for all MACS account holders that continues to offer competitive rates of return. This is another example of our commitment to delivering a high-quality, low-cost college savings plan that helps families save more and spend less.

To complete this upgrade, the MACS website will be unavailable from July 29 at 3:00 p.m. CT through August 3 at 8:00 a.m. CT. During this time, contributions and withdrawals will be temporarily unavailable. I apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we make these improvements.

Our customer service team will remain available Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT at 800-987-4450 to answer any questions. Beginning August 3, you will also access the updated MACS Disclosure Booklet and Participation Agreement at www.ms529.com.

Over the past several years, we’ve worked to make MACS more valuable and more flexible for Mississippi families. Today, savings can be used for far more than traditional four-year colleges, including private K-12 tuition, apprenticeships, workforce training, and even the tools and equipment needed to complete those programs. To learn more about everything MACS can help fund, visit treasury.ms.gov/MACS.

I’m grateful for your patience during this transition and excited about what it means for Mississippi families. After all, lower fees mean more of your money stays invested and working for your child’s future.

Once the transition is complete, your account will automatically reflect the new, lower fees, and online access will be restored. No action is required on your part. If you have additional questions, please email MACSquestions@ms529.com.