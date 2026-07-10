Jumpstarting the American Dream

There was a lot to celebrate on July 4, 2026. It had been 250 years since Americans declared our independence, one year since President Trump signed the largest tax cut in American history, and day one of Trump Accounts – the largest investment in America’s young people in our nation’s history.

For those who aren’t familiar, Trump Accounts offer a first-of-its-kind opportunity to build real wealth for an entire generation of Americans. Here’s how it works: Every child under 18 is eligible for an account. Newborns will receive a $1,000 seed contribution, many children under the age of 10 will receive a $250 contribution thanks to a generous private donation, and anyone under 18 can simply contribute on their own.

The magic of a Trump Account is time. The money belongs to your child, but it cannot be withdrawn until age 18. Even then, there are restrictions to help make sure young people spend responsibly on an education, a first home, or a new business venture. By age 27, the account rolls into an IRA and follows traditional IRA rules. That gives the investment decades to grow into real wealth.

Should market trends hold, the initial $1,000 contribution could grow to roughly $6,000 by the time your child graduates from high school. By age 27, it could be worth around $15,000. Leave it invested until age 55, and it could grow to nearly a quarter-million dollars – all without adding another dollar yourself. That is the remarkable power of compound interest.

While most of Mississippi’s congressional delegation fought to deliver these accounts to our kids, one has discouraged participation simply because he doesn’t like the name. That is a tremendous disservice to Mississippi families. So, let me clear up any confusion: These accounts were created by Congress, are managed by one of the world’s largest financial institutions, and require no financial commitment from you or your family. Don’t let politics stand between your child and an opportunity to build long-term financial security. Sign up today at trumpaccounts.gov.

Beyond the dollars and cents, I hope these accounts inspire families to think differently about saving and investing. Parents and grandparents can contribute up to $5,000 each year into Trump Accounts to help build even greater financial security.

You can also explore college savings through the Mississippi Treasury. We offer two excellent options: one that functions like a tax-advantaged investment account and another that allows families to lock in tomorrow’s tuition at today’s prices. Learn more at treasury.ms.gov/collegesavings.

Our founders didn’t build this country so each generation could simply inherit America. They built it so each generation could build upon it. That’s what excites me most about Trump Accounts. They are more than an investment account; they are an investment in the next generation of American opportunity. As we begin our nation’s next 250 years, let’s give our children not only the freedom to dream, but the financial foundation to turn those dreams into reality.