Data Facts Announcing Available Oracle Recruiting Cloud Integration for Background Screening Clients

Oracle Recruiting Cloud (ORC)

Data Facts, an award-winning global background screening provider, announces a new ATS/HRIS integration available to its clients, Oracle Recruiting Cloud (ORC).

Employers constantly look for ways to simplify hiring without compromising accuracy or compliance. Integrating with ORC allows us to help them do this by meeting them where they already work.” — Lisa P. May, EVP

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, an award-winning global background screening provider, recently announced a new ATS/HRIS integration available to its clients, Oracle Recruiting Cloud (ORC).

This new enterprise-grade connectivity enables faster hiring workflows, improved data accuracy, and a more seamless exchange of applicant information between platforms.

Enterprise employers can initiate background checks directly through Oracle Recruiting Cloud via this integration. They can also receive real-time status updates and use automation to streamline decision making.

Lisa May, Data Facts Executive VP, comments on the new integration. "Employers constantly look for ways to simplify hiring without compromising accuracy or compliance. Integrating with ORC allows us to help them do this by meeting them where they already work. This creates a more connected hiring experience that saves time, reduces manual effort, and helps them make informed hiring decisions confidently."

By integrating with ORC, Data Facts helps employers eliminate duplicate work, improve data accuracy, and move faster without disrupting existing workflows.

About Data Facts

Data Facts gives employers confidence in one of the most important decisions they make…the people they hire. By combining innovative background screening technology, responsive client support, detailed accuracy, and stringent compliance, Data Facts helps organizations hire efficiently AND creates positive candidate experiences. Companies across all industries leverage Data Facts’ reliable information to make informed, defensible hiring decisions. Since 1989, the company has built lasting client relationships by putting people, service, and integrity first.

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