Data Facts Expands Client Success Team to Set the Standard of Concierge Service and Support

Data Facts Background Screening Positions Client Success Team as Key Driver of Long-Term Partnerships.

We recognize clients are managing increasingly complex hiring and compliance environments. They need a partner. Unfortunately, ‘partnership’ is one of the most overused words in our industry.” — Tammy Henry, Vice President of Client Success

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, an award-winning global background screening provider, is expanding its Client Success Department with four new Strategic Account Managers. This move reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to providing responsive service and true client partnership in the background screening industry.

Joining the established Client Success team are Yvette Neal, Stephanie Herr, Susan Schafer, and Serena Williams. The expanded Client Success team will focus on delivering more proactive outreach, stronger strategic guidance, and faster responsiveness for clients across industries including healthcare, staffing, transportation, manufacturing, and enterprise hiring.

Tammy Henry, Vice President of Client Success, explains the push. “We recognize clients are managing increasingly complex hiring and compliance environments. They need a partner. Unfortunately, ‘partnership’ is one of the most overused words in our industry. Every competitor claims it. Most deliver something transactional, like an order processed, a quarterly check-in, or a renewal call. That’s not us.”

“At Data Facts, partnership means we dig in. We educate, inform, and problem-solve to help make our clients’ lives easier with each engagement,” Henry continues.

This expansion allows Data Facts to deepen client relationships while continuing to provide the high-touch service model the company has built its reputation on.

In addition to personalized human support, Data Facts continues investing in technology designed to make communication easier and more accessible for clients. From live chat support and mobile-friendly communication tools to automated updates and streamlined workflows, Data Facts removes friction from the client experience at every stage to keep hiring moving forward.

“Exceptional service isn’t a tagline for us.” Henry concludes. “It’s the bar.”

About Data Facts

Since 1989, Data Facts has provided background screening clients trust to make sound hiring decisions. As pioneers in the industry, Data Facts is passionate about creating safe, secure workplaces. We leverage technology to amplify our efforts, but also employ real people to provide common sense and exceptional customer service. The result? Reliable candidate and employee information that’s returned quickly and efficiently. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.

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