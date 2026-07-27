Alexander County Job Fair is Friday, July 31

The public is invited to the Alexander County Job Fair on Friday, July 31, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Alexander Senior Center. Presented by NCWorks Career Center and Alexander County Government, the job fair provides an excellent opportunity for residents to find their next career.

Confirmed employers attending include: Alexander County Government, Foothills Staffing, International Materials Group (IMG), Kincaid Furniture, NC Department of Adult Corrections, Precision Materials, Taylorsville House, US Postal Service, Wright of NC, and US Army.

Available jobs include: assemblers, correctional officers, CNC routers, manufacturing, material handlers, machine operators, rural carriers, sewers, and more.

Additional resources at the job fair include: Employment and Independence for People with Disabilities (EIPD), I-CARE, Healthy Blue Together, NC Med Assist, and Greenway Transportation.

For more information, call (828) 468-6947 or visit www.ncworks.gov.

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