Alexander County to celebrate renovation of historic downtown building with ribbon cutting, open house

The public is invited to celebrate the completion of Alexander County’s renovation of the historic building at 16 West Main Avenue during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Friday, July 31, at 1:00 p.m. Guests are invited to tour the renovated building and learn about the transformation of one of downtown Taylorsville’s long-vacant historic properties.

The renovated building features commercial space on the ground floor, now occupied by Kiley’s Sugar Shoppe, along with two residential units on the upper level.

The former Chamber of Commerce building had been vacant since around 2011. Alexander County secured more than $1 million in state grant funding to restore the building and return it to productive use. The renovation was funded through a $650,000 Rural Transformation Grant and a $412,500 Rural Downtown Economic Development Grant, both awarded by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The renovation preserves an important downtown building, creates two residential units originally envisioned to provide housing for local teachers, and supports the expansion of a successful local business.

The building’s commercial space is now home to Kiley’s Sugar Shoppe, which recently relocated its growing bakery to the renovated facility. The locally owned bakery opened its downtown storefront in late 2022 and quickly became a favorite destination for cookies, cakes, cupcakes, and specialty desserts. The new, larger space will allow the business to better serve customers, expand operations, and continue growing in downtown Taylorsville.

Alexander County Board of Commissioners Chairman Larry Yoder said the project demonstrates the value of investing in county-owned facilities.

“We’re committed to maintaining and improving county-owned properties in ways that benefit our citizens,” Yoder said. “This project preserves an important part of our community’s history while creating opportunities for housing, business growth, and future investment.”

County Manager Justin Mundy said the project reflects what can be accomplished through strong partnerships and strategic investment.

“We’re proud to preserve an important downtown property while creating opportunities for business growth and additional housing,” Mundy said. “We’re grateful for the significant grant funding and the partnerships that made this project possible.”

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the public will have the opportunity to tour the renovated building and learn more about the restoration process, while enjoying a sweet treat.

Alexander County appreciates the many partners who made this project possible and looks forward to seeing the building serve the community for many years to come.