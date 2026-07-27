Senator Elizabeth Dole Turns 90 This Week

Celebrating a lifetime of service and the enduring movement she inspired to ensure military and veteran caregivers are seen and supported

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation proudly celebrates the 90th birthday of its founder, Senator Elizabeth Dole, honoring an extraordinary lifetime of leadership, compassion, and service that continues to transform the lives of military and veteran families across America.Few Americans have dedicated their lives to public service as completely—or as consequentially—as Senator Dole. Throughout her distinguished career, she broke barriers as the first woman to serve as U.S. Secretary of Transportation, later led the U.S. Department of Labor, became the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from North Carolina, and served as president of the American Red Cross, the first woman to lead the organization since its founder, Clara Barton.But perhaps her most personal chapter began when she became a caregiver to her husband, Senator Bob Dole. That experience revealed an invisible community of military and veteran caregivers who were sacrificing their own careers, finances, health, and futures in service to those who had served our nation.Determined to change that reality, Senator Dole founded the Elizabeth Dole Foundation in 2012. Since then, the Foundation has become the nation's leading voice for military and veteran caregivers—driving groundbreaking research, advancing bipartisan policy solutions, convening cross-sector partners, and building a national movement that has fundamentally changed how America recognizes and supports the more than 14 million military and veteran caregivers.Today, because of Senator Dole's vision, caregivers who were once unseen are increasingly recognized by policymakers, employers, healthcare systems, communities, and fellow Americans. Through innovative programs, national partnerships, and relentless advocacy, the Foundation continues to ensure caregivers receive the support, resources, and recognition they have long deserved."Throughout her life, Elizabeth Dole has answered every call to serve with grace, courage, and an unwavering belief that our country can do better for those who sacrifice for it," said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. "Everything we do as a Foundation is rooted in her belief that military and veteran caregivers deserve to be seen, heard, and supported. As she celebrates this remarkable milestone, we celebrate an extraordinary life of service and a movement that continues to change thousands of lives because she refused to let caregivers remain invisible."As Senator Dole marks her 90th birthday on July 29, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation invites Americans everywhere to celebrate her legacy by honoring the military and veteran caregivers she has championed for more than a decade.Visit elizabethdolefoundation.org to learn more.###About the Elizabeth Dole Foundation & Hidden HeroesThe Elizabeth Dole Foundation is the preeminent organization empowering, supporting, and honoring our nation’s 14.3 million military and veteran caregivers—the spouses, parents, siblings, family members, and friends who care for America’s wounded, ill, or injured service members and veterans. Established by Sen. Elizabeth Dole in 2012, the foundation works to empower military and veteran caregivers, their families, and their communities through programs, partnerships, and advocacy that drive innovative, impactful, and sustainable solutions. The foundation’s Hidden Heroes public awareness campaign brings vital attention to the untold stories of military and veteran caregivers, galvanizing action to strengthen support for them in communities across the nation. Visit elizabethdolefoundation.org for more information.

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