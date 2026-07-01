Elizabeth Dole Foundation joins coalition urging Congress to pass the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following thoughtful consideration, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation representing 14.3 million military and veteran caregivers is proud to join a coalition of 22 organizations, including the America Legion, the Wounded Warrior Project, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, and the Military Officers Association of America, urging Congress to pass the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act. This landmark legislative package is designed to strengthen financial security, health care access and support services for the nation’s veterans, caregivers, survivors and their families. That is why after careful review, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation determined the vast benefits included in this legislation for the entire veteran community outweigh the concerns expressed by some in this space.In a June 29 letter to the leaders of the House and Senate Committees on Veterans’ Affairs, the organizations acknowledged those concerns, but urged Congress to continue advancing the bill, which combines more than 60 bipartisan measures spanning financial security, caregiver support, survivor benefits and health care access.“This legislation is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to stand with the veterans, caregivers, and survivors who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. “The Take Care of America’s Veterans Act speaks directly to needs that have gone unmet for far too long. For more than 30 years, our surviving families, many of whom were caregivers, have waited for a meaningful increase in support, while our most catastrophically injured veterans and the caregivers devoted to them have absorbed costs they were never meant to bear alone. Many who left their jobs and sacrificed their income and retirement savings to care for a loved one will find relief in this bill. Having seen the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act signed into law and begin changing lives, I know what is possible when our nation comes together for those who served—and this package carries that same historic promise. Senator Dole’s vision for what is possible for caregiving families in America is written into the heart of this bill, and as America approaches its 250th anniversary, we have the chance to honor the full and lasting price of service for veterans and families.”The Foundation is proud to stand with its coalition partners and looks forward to working with leaders in both chambers to advance the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act and the priorities it represents.About the Elizabeth Dole Foundation & Hidden HeroesThe Elizabeth Dole Foundation is the preeminent organization empowering, supporting, and honoring our nation’s 14.3 million military and veteran caregivers—the spouses, parents, siblings, family members, and friends who care for America’s wounded, ill, or injured service members and veterans. Established by Sen. Elizabeth Dole in 2012, the foundation works to empower military and veteran caregivers, their families, and their communities through programs, partnerships, and advocacy that drive innovative, impactful, and sustainable solutions. The foundation’s Hidden Heroes public awareness campaign brings vital attention to the untold stories of military and veteran caregivers, galvanizing action to strengthen support for them in communities across the nation. Visit elizabethdolefoundation.org for more information.Media Contact: Jodi SheedyElizabeth Dole Foundationmedia@elizabethdolefoundation.org

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