AIM Shares Window Covering Considerations for Colorado New Construction Homes

Hunter Douglas Applause® Cellular Shades Installed in Loveland, CO Home

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As new home construction continues across Colorado, window treatment professionals are encouraging homeowners to think about window coverings earlier in the building process rather than waiting until after move-in.According to AIM, a Colorado window treatment and lighting control company, planning window coverings during construction can help homeowners achieve a cohesive design, improve energy efficiency , and take advantage of smart home features that are easier to incorporate before a home is completed."Window treatments are often one of the last features installed in a new home, but planning for them early makes a significant difference," said Kevin Clancy, Co-Founder of AIM. "Coordinating window treatments during construction helps ensure the best fit and functionality once the home is complete. It's also the ideal time to plan for features like hardwired motorization before the walls are finished."One of the first considerations is selecting window treatments that complement the home's overall design. Choosing fabrics, colors, and operating styles before move-in allows homeowners to create a consistent look throughout the home while ensuring each room provides the right balance of privacy, natural light, and functionality.Modern new construction homes also feature larger windows, sliding glass doors, and specialty window shapes that require customized solutions. Products such as Hunter Douglas DuetteCellular Shades, VignetteRoman Shades, PirouetteWindow Shadings, and DuetteVertiglide™ offer options for controlling light while preserving views and enhancing the home's architectural features.Energy efficiency is another important factor, particularly in Colorado's climate, where homeowners experience both intense sunshine and cold winter temperatures. Cellular shades and other insulating window treatments can help reduce summer heat gain, retain winter warmth, minimize glare, and protect flooring, furniture, and artwork from harmful UV rays.AIM also recommends considering motorized window treatments during the construction phase. While battery-powered automation can be installed in existing homes, new construction offers an ideal opportunity to plan for hardwired motorization before walls are finished. Homeowners can also integrate automated shades with smart home systems, allowing them to operate window treatments using schedules, voice commands, smartphone apps, or remote controls.Professional measuring and installation remain essential, even in newly built homes. Final measurements should be taken after trim and finishing work are complete to ensure a precise fit and optimal performance.Colorado homeowners planning a new construction project or custom home can contact AIM for expert guidance on selecting window treatments that complement their home's design, lifestyle, and performance goals. Learn more or schedule a consultation at https://aimyourhome.com/contact/ About AIMAIM is a locally owned Colorado company specializing in custom window treatments and whole-home lighting control systems. As an authorized dealer and installer for leading brands including Hunter Douglas, Alta, Carole Fabrics, Insolroll, and Lutron, AIM delivers personalized solutions designed to enhance comfort, style, and efficiency. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and customer care, AIM helps homeowners create spaces that are both functional and beautifully designed.

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