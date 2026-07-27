Modern Blackout Window Treatments Go Beyond Traditional Curtains

Hunter Douglas Applause® Cellular Room Darkening Shades Installed in Englewood, CO Home Hunter Douglas Provenance® Woven Wood Shades with Room-Darkening Fabric for Louisville, CO Home

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When homeowners think about blackout window treatments , heavy curtains are often the first solution that comes to mind. However, today’s modern window coverings now offer a variety of stylish alternatives that can darken a room while complementing virtually any interior design style.According to the window treatment experts at AIM, blackout window treatments have evolved well beyond traditional drapery. Today's innovative shade designs provide exceptional light control, improved energy efficiency, and a clean, streamlined appearance for bedrooms, nurseries, media rooms, and other spaces where light reduction is important."Many homeowners are surprised to learn they can achieve a blackout effect without sacrificing style," said Kevin Clancy, Co-Founder of AIM. "Modern window shades are available in a wide range of fabrics, colors, and operating systems, making it easy to create a comfortable space while maintaining the overall design of the home."Among the most effective blackout window treatment options are:• Hunter Douglas DuetteCellular Shades - Designed with insulating honeycomb cells, these shades help block light while improving energy efficiency year-round.• Hunter Douglas ApplauseCellular Shades - A versatile cellular shade that combines light control with excellent insulation and a clean, modern appearance.• Hunter Douglas DuetteVertiglide™ - Ideal for large windows and sliding glass doors, providing room-darkening performance in spaces where traditional vertical blinds may not offer the same level of light control.• Hunter Douglas ProvenanceWoven Wood Shades - Available with room-darkening liner options that preserve the natural beauty of woven materials while significantly reducing incoming light.• Hunter Douglas VignetteRoman Shades - Offer the timeless look of Roman shades with room-darkening fabric choices for enhanced privacy and light control.• Hunter Douglas SonnetteCellular Roller Shades - Blend the appearance of a roller shade with the energy efficiency of a cellular shade, offering excellent room-darkening performance and a minimalist design.Motorization also continues to grow in popularity among homeowners seeking greater convenience. Automated blackout shades can be programmed to open and close on a schedule or controlled using a smartphone, voice assistant, or remote control.As more homeowners invest in sleep quality, home theaters, and energy-efficient home improvements, blackout window treatments remain one of the most requested solutions. With numerous styles now available, homeowners no longer have to choose between effective light control and attractive interior design.To learn more about blackout window treatment options, Colorado homeowners can contact AIM for a personalized consultation and expert guidance in selecting the right solution for their space.

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