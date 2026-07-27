New York Continues to Drive Down Gun Violence

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that gun violence in communities participating in the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative decreased 19 percent during the first half of 2026 compared to the same period last year. Shooting deaths also declined 48 percent (26 v. 50), with 17 police departments reporting no firearm-related murders during the first six months of 2026: Amherst, Auburn, Binghamton, Hempstead, Ithaca, Jamestown, Kingston, Lackawanna, Middletown, Mount Vernon, Newburgh (city), Rochester, Schenectady, Spring Valley, Utica, Watertown and Yonkers. Data for the first quarter of 2026 reported by the 28 GIVE police departments also showed progress in driving down index crime, collectively reporting a six percent decrease compared to the first quarter of last year.

“These statistics are more than just numbers. They are the lives that weren’t cut short, a loved one who didn't receive a devastating phone call, and a community that was spared another act of violence,” Governor Hochul said. “That's why we've made record investments in both enforcement and prevention — because New Yorkers deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods. These results show what's possible when we stay committed to making our communities safer, and we won't let up until every New Yorker feels safe where they live.”

In addition to the decline in shooting incidents with injury (197 v. 244) during the first half of this year when compared to 2025, the number of shooting victims decreased by 20 percent (223 vs. 279). This significant progress sustains dramatic reductions that occurred in 2025, when shooting incidents with injury reached the fewest ever reported since the state started tracking these data 20 years ago. Shooting incidents with injury dropped 66 percent (197 v. 583) when comparing data from January – June this year to the first half of 2021.

Administered by the State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), the GIVE initiative supports personnel, overtime, equipment and technology. The agencies participating in the initiative in each county must collaborate to develop a comprehensive plan outlining the evidence-based strategies they will use to address shootings and firearm-related violent crime. The 28 participating police departments collectively account for about 90 percent of violent crimes involving firearms and 85 percent of all violent crime reported outside of New York City.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Throughout New York, our dedicated GIVE partners continue to make a real difference in their communities. These positive trends in gun violence and crime represent fewer tragedies, more families kept whole, and more young people who are alive and able to thrive. Governor Hochul’s unwavering commitment to public safety has ensured that local law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations continue to have resources they need to transform lives and build safer and more resilient communities for everyone.”

The 17,105 index crimes reported by GIVE agencies from January through March were the fewest during the first quarter of any year from 2017 through 2026. GIVE agencies, which serve the most populated communities in the state outside of New York City, also reported the fewest violent crimes (2,473 v. 3,288, a 25 percent decline), including murders (16), and property crimes (14,632 v. 17,608, a 17 percent drop) during the first three months of that same timeframe.

This progress continues reductions in crime that occurred in these communities last year, when index crime declined 13 percent when compared to 2024. Each of the seven index crimes — four violent (murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault) and three property (burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft) — decreased by double-digit percentages. Index crime in the 57 counties outside of New York City also dropped 14 percent in 2025 vs. 2024, reaching a 10-year low (2016 through 2025). There were 257 murders reported, the second lowest during that timeframe.

GIVE is part of the state’s comprehensive approach to addressing gun violence, improving public safety, and strengthening communities. The FY 27 Enacted Budget sustains record-level investments in prevention, intervention and enforcement, including addressing emerging threats as 3-D printed guns and DIY machine guns.

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has secured record-level funding for law enforcement and increased investments in initiatives and programs that create opportunity for youth and families and strengthen neighborhoods, including SNUG Street Outreach , Project RISE , community-led public safety initiatives in the Bronx , firearm-injury-prevention screening and safe storage efforts and the new HOPE program for youth and families. This multifaceted approach recognizes the importance of providing ongoing support to communities that haven’t shared fully in the progress of reducing gun violence.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services provides critical support to all facets of the state’s criminal justice system, including, but not limited to: training law enforcement and other criminal justice professionals; overseeing a law enforcement accreditation program; ensuring Breathalyzer and speed enforcement equipment used by local law enforcement operate correctly; managing criminal justice grant funding; analyzing statewide crime and program data; providing research support; overseeing county probation departments and alternatives to incarceration programs; and coordinating youth justice policy. Follow DCJS on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “The continued decline in gun violence proves that smart investments in prevention, intervention, and targeted enforcement deliver real results. These gains are being felt in communities like Yonkers and Mount Vernon, where families are safer and neighborhoods are stronger because of proven initiatives like GIVE and SNUG. From the beginning, the Senate Majority has championed SNUG and other community based violence prevention programs because we know that trusted messengers and local partnerships are essential to preventing violence before it happens. Under my leadership, we have prioritized evidence-based public safety solutions, including $352 million in the FY 2026-27 Enacted Budget for gun violence prevention efforts that support law enforcement, strengthen communities, and save lives. We will continue working with Governor Hochul and our partners across New York to ensure every community has the tools and resources needed to build on this progress and keep New Yorkers safe.”

State Senator Shelley Meyer said, “Every gun violence death shatters families and communities, leaving a wake of trauma that affects dozens of lives. Conversely, the recent, significant decline in shootings means more communities remain whole and more families stay intact. These data prove a vital point: investing in evidence-based strategies and listening to local communities pays massive dividends in saving lives. To sustain this lifesaving momentum, we must double down on these critical investments. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul and Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for prioritizing public safety.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “We delivered gun violence prevention funding through the GIVE program to ensure our local law enforcement have the resources to interrupt cycles of violence and make our communities safer — and it’s working. The latest numbers make clear that across GIVE communities, including the City of Kingston, we’re seeing meaningful declines in gun violence and lives lost. This is the result of vital community-based prevention investments like GIVE, and I thank the City of Kingston PD for their outstanding efforts.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “The Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) program has been instrumental in helping Rochester become safer for our residents. I applaud Governor Hochul for her continued investment in driving down gun violence and for prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of New Yorkers across the state.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “With the GIVE initiative, we’re making a meaningful impact in Central New York. Safer neighborhoods mean families can thrive, and communities can reach their full potential. These results show that investing in violence prevention and public safety makes a real difference. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to reducing gun violence and helping build safer communities across New York State.”

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “Every reduction in gun violence means fewer families grieving and more New Yorkers able to feel safe in the communities they call home. This progress reflects the work of law enforcement, violence interrupters, community organizations and public servants committed to saving lives. I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to invest in the initiatives and partnerships that are helping make our communities safer.”

Assemblymember J. Gary Pretlow said, “Every resident deserves to feel safe in their neighborhood, and these results demonstrate what is possible when law enforcement, community organizations, and state leaders work together with a shared commitment to preventing violence before it happens. I am especially encouraged that both Mount Vernon and Yonkers reported no firearm-related homicides during the first half of 2026, a testament to the dedication of our local police departments, community advocates, and residents who refuse to accept gun violence as the norm. While we celebrate this progress, our work is far from over. We must continue investing in proven violence prevention strategies, youth opportunities, and community partnerships to ensure every family can live in safety and every child can grow up free from the fear of gun violence.”

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson said, “Since implementing the GIVE program, Rochester has seen a significant and marked decrease in violence at all levels. With GIVE funding, law enforcement and local leaders are equipped with the tools and resources they need to take an evidenced-based approach to preventing and reducing gun violence. We still have work to do, and that work will continue with GIVE alongside community-based approaches to violence prevention. These initiatives are not only making our streets safer, but transforming neighborhoods and lives, giving young people better opportunities and alternatives, and ensuring our law enforcement agents have the resources to uplift the communities they serve.”

Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages said, “Reducing gun violence means families are averted from tragedy and our neighborhoods are safe - the way that they are meant to be. The progress made by this initiative shows what's possible when resources are smartly allocated by leaders interested in protecting residents from senseless, horrific violence. I commend Governor Hochul for her work in securing our state and protecting our residents. We must continue to build on these gains so that every New Yorker can feel safe in their home and their community.”

Assemblymember Jen Lunsford said, “The statistics showing that gun crime, violence and deaths are plummeting across the state is a clear indication that prevention works. GIVE funding, and the grassroots, on the ground interventions it powers, makes our communities safer. The numbers don’t lie. I am proud of the progress we’ve made towards safer communities with GIVE funding, and I thank the Governor for her continued commitment to getting these dollars to the zip codes that need it the most. “

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “I am grateful to our first responders that are on the front line combating gun violence. I also appreciate the Governor funding the GIVE programs working to keep our communities safe. My number one priority continues to be combating illegal gun use by our youth and young adults, as too many of our children are still being exploited and manipulated by adult criminals who put guns in their hands to commit acts of violence. Today’s statistics are encouraging, yet there is more work to be done, and I will continue to support GIVE and all efforts to decrease gun violence.”

Assemblymember Noah Burroughs said, “I applaud Governor Hochul on her continued investment into our communities with initiatives like GIVE. The numbers speak for themselves. When you invest into your communities and support the organizations within those communities, you see results.”

Assemblymember Sarah Clark said, “Seeing Rochester among the communities reporting no firearm related homicides during the first half of this year is a powerful reminder that sustained investments in public safety work. The progress we're seeing is the result of the combined efforts of law enforcement, violence prevention organizations, neighborhood leaders and residents coming together to make our communities safer. We must continue building on this momentum by supporting both the proven prevention programs and the public safety resources that are helping save lives in Rochester and communities throughout New York. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to these investments and everyone on the ground whose work is making a real difference.”

City of Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens said, “Syracuse continues to see a meaningful decline in gun violence, reflecting the hard work and commitment of the Syracuse Police Department, the Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence, and the many community partners who stand with us. I appreciate Governor Hochul’s ongoing partnership and support of our efforts. However, one life lost, to any form of violence, is one too many. By standing together and supporting one another, we remain united in our commitment to safeguarding our neighborhoods and working together toward a Syracuse free from violence.”

City of Syracuse Police Chief Mark Rusin said, “The continued decline in shootings in Syracuse reflects the impact of quality focused enforcement, proactive policing, and strong partnerships. Through the GIVE initiative and our collaboration with state, county, and community partners, we are making our city safer. While there is still work to do, these results show our officers' commitment is making a difference, and our officers will continue building on this great progress.”

City of Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “Governor Kathy Hochul’s investments in the GIVE initiative have played a critical role in driving down gun violence in Rochester to its lowest point in 15 years. I am deeply grateful to Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to this initiative, which is helping us make our streets safer and bring peace to our neighborhoods.”