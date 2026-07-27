Important dates to help plan your August

From tags sales to general season openers, there’s a lot happening in Idaho during August that you should be aware of. Staying in the loop can be the difference between applying for that coveted controlled hunt tag and watching from the sidelines.

Be sure to stay up to date on all Fish and Game happenings. Here are some important dates you should know to help you plan.

AUGUST 2026

8/1 – DEADLINE to purchase controlled hunt tags (except unlimited and January hunts) (Learn more)

8/3 – ON SALE: Sage-grouse and sandhill crane tags at 10 a.m. MDT (Learn more)

8/5 – OPEN: Second application period for deer, elk, pronghorn, and fall bear controlled hunts

8/5 – ON SALE: Leftover early-season controlled hunt tags at 10 a.m. MDT

8/6 – ON SALE: Second tag and returned tag sale at 10 a.m. MDT

8/10 – DEADLINE to apply for second Super Hunt drawing

8/15 – CLOSED: Second application period for deer, elk, pronghorn, and fall bear controlled hunts

8/18 – OPEN: Fall Chinook salmon season (Learn more)

8/25 – ON SALE: Leftover controlled hunt tag sale at 10 a.m. MDT (if available)

8/30 – OPEN: General archery season for deer and elk in most of the state

8/30 – OPEN: Cottontail rabbit, snowshoe hare seasons; fall turkey season in most of Idaho; forest grouse season

8/31 – DEADLINE: Art submissions for 2027 IDFG hard card licenses (Learn more)

Note: Hunters, anglers and trappers should always double check the seasons and rules booklets to confirm opening and closing dates, as well as restrictions and rules pertaining to individual species.