Jogger attacked by bear at Henrys Lake State Park

The man sustained injuries, but was able to walk out on his own. The dog was uninjured and followed him out safely. At around 8:00 a.m., the individual was transported by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg to be treated for his injuries.

Idaho Fish and Game, along with Fremont County Deputies, quickly secured the scene to begin an investigation of the incident. A sweep of the trail system at Henrys Lake State Park and adjacent area was conducted from both the ground and air, thanks to the use of the Sherriff’s Office drone. The site where the attack occurred was discovered, but no bears were found in the area.

Due to the surprise nature of the attack, and no sign of bears in the area, no further actions are being taken at this time.

Henrys Lake State Park remains open to visitors for camping and launching boats. However, after consultation with Fish and Game, Henrys Lake State Park has instituted a one-week closure of the park trail system.

Officials are asking people to respect the closure and stay out of the area until it is deemed safe enough to reopen. For information on the reopening of trails, please contact Henrys Lake State Park at 208-558-7532

This incident serves as a reminder that the entirety of Island Park is bear country. Bears can be anywhere. Assume their presence and always Be Bear Aware.

Tips to help keep you safe in bear country:

Always keep a safe distance from wildlife. Never intentionally get close to a bear.

Stay alert and look for bear activity, especially where visibility or hearing is limited (woods, bushy areas, streams).

Travel in a group. Groups of people are usually noisier and less likely to surprise bears.

Make noise by talking or clapping, especially when visibility or hearing are limited.

Carry bear spray in an accessible place and know how to use it.

Avoid traveling at night, dawn, or dusk.

Avoid carcass sites and evidence of carcasses (such as groups of scavenger birds).

Anyone moving quickly (i.e. mountain biker, trail runner) is at a higher risk of surprising a bear.

For more bear safety information please visit the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee website.