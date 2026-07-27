Unionplus Drives Next-Generation Protein Systems Innovation in Yogurt evolution

Unionplus presents advanced functional protein matrix solutions engineered to optimize texture, and consumer preference in high-protein formulations

At Unionplus, we invest heavily in applied R&D. Our objective is develop protein systems that adapt seamlessly to different plant configurations and client targets.” — Stefano Podini

BOLZANO, BOLZANO, ITALY, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOLZANO, Italy — July 27, 2026 — Evolving consumer behavior is radically reshaping yogurt design and manufacturing worldwide. Advanced research conducted by Unionplus demonstrates how a new generation of customized protein systems can optimize texture, shelf-life, and perceived consumer quality, offering dairy manufacturers concrete opportunities for market differentiation.Over the past decade, consumer purchasing habits have undergone a profound shift. While shelf comparisons were once driven primarily by price, today's consumers prioritize high protein content, rich and spoonable creaminess, clean-label naturalness with reduced fat, and the complete absence of visual defects like whey separation (syneresis).The global surge in high-protein and Greek-style yogurt represents one of the most significant transformations in the dairy processing industry. However, this technological shift introduces complex processing hurdles: elevating protein levels alters milk equilibrium and behavior during thermal processing and fermentation. The industrial challenge is not simply adding protein, but making protein work correctly within the food matrix. This is the exact core of Unionplus’s applied R&D.Today’s yogurt producers must balance technical performance with consumer delight. Modern formulations are required to deliver enhanced viscosity, zero syneresis, structure stability across full shelf-life, elevated protein with lower fat, a clean flavor profile, and highly repeatable manufacturing efficiency.Beyond nutritional value, milk proteins play a crucial functional role. During thermal treatment and fermentation, caseins and whey proteins assemble into a three-dimensional structural network that governs viscosity, firmness, water-binding capacity, and long-term stability. By precisely calibrating the ratios between distinct protein fractions, Unionplus creates customized systems tailored to specific sensory targets."Over recent years, the dairy sector has experienced a profound transformation," states Stefano Podini, CEO of Unionplus. "Market demands have become highly sophisticated, requiring technology partners who deeply understand both raw materials and processing dynamics. At Unionplus, we invest heavily in applied R&D. Our objective is not to supply standard ingredients, but to develop protein systems that adapt seamlessly to different plant configurations and client targets. Every yogurt has a unique identity, and every production line has distinct requirements: this is why we formulate custom solutions capable of ensuring strong market positioning and maximum competitiveness.""The difference lies in the engineering of the protein network," explains the Unionplus R&D Team. "Caseins and whey proteins serve distinct functions during processing. By specifically selecting raw materials and calibrating component ratios, we control protein interactions during heating and fermentation. This ensures a homogeneous structure, complete elimination of syneresis, and superior stability across the full shelf-life of the product. Every batch maintains consistent parameters, cutting production waste while boosting perceived consumer quality."Unionplus translates these technological advances into the Mamoproteinplatform—a suite of systems calibrated for specific processing needs:MamoproteinMP/MC50: Engineered for viscosity control and yield optimization with exceptional cost-efficiency.MamoproteinMP85YstabM: Formulated for premium yogurts, offering high stability, complete syneresis control, and a clean flavor profile.MamoproteinMP85YstabM PLUS: Developed specifically for Greek-style references, delivering high density, firm structure, and maximum creaminess.MamoproteinMP85YstabC: Ideal for fermented desserts and creamy yogurts, including children's product lines.Quantifiable Industrial ResultsCommercial application of Mamoproteinsystems at a major European dairy producer yielded quantifiable metrics under full industrial conditions:+28% increase in measured viscosity-70% reduction in end-of-shelf-life syneresisNet increase in protein profile with zero flavor distortionDrastic reduction in the need for added stabilizers and hydrocolloidsOptimal structural stability maintained up to the expiration dateDairy innovation today demands a paradigm shift: responding to consumer trends requires rethinking the food matrix itself rather than simply selecting standalone ingredients. With its portfolio of smart protein systems, Unionplus reinforces its position as a strategic partner for companies seeking to combine manufacturing efficiency, nutritional value, and superior sensory quality.About UnionplusUnionplus is a specialized company dedicated to the development and production of functional protein systems and tailored ingredient solutions for the food and dairy industries. Powered by state-of-the-art R&D laboratories and deep process engineering expertise, Unionplus collaborates with leading global food manufacturers to optimize product texture, stability, and nutritional performance.

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