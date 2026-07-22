Vimi Fasteners Launches Global Strategic Scouting Campaign to Elevate Supply Chain Excellence in Aerospace

Vimi Fasteners announces the launch of an ambitious international initiative designed to expand and elevate the quality standards of its global supply chain

We must continuously scout and focus on global centers of excellence to integrate them into our value chain” — Marco Sargenti Ceo Vimi Fasteners

REGGIO EMILIA, REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a rapidly evolving global market, industrial leadership is defined by the ability to anticipate change. Vimi Fasteners S.p.A., a leading manufacturer of high-precision engineered fasteners, officially announces the launch of an ambitious international initiative designed to expand and elevate the quality standards of its global supply chain, with a strong focus on high-demand sectors such as Aerospace, Supercars, and Energy. Strategic Global Supply Chain Scouting Focused on Advanced Tech Hubs. The primary strategic objective of this campaign is to map the world’s most advanced manufacturing districts—with a priority focus on Asia—to select and establish exclusive partnerships with top-tier global leaders.While Asia was historically viewed as a hub for mass production, the landscape has radically shifted. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, and advanced technological districts in China have emerged as true engines of global innovation in advanced materials, manufacturing processes, and sustainable industrial practices."In a macroeconomic context where technological innovation is increasingly globalized, we cannot limit ourselves to what is close or comfortable," states Marco Sargenti, CEO of Vimi Fasteners. "We must continuously scout and focus on global centers of excellence to integrate them into our value chain. Quality in an interconnected world is not a static concept, but the result of continuous, boundary-pushing research."Vimi Fasteners’ initiative goes beyond cost reduction; it is aimed at increasing the intrinsic value of the final solutions delivered to clients. The roadmap relies on key strategic pillars. Active International Scouting: Structured field research to identify certified partners with cutting-edge, proprietary R&D technology. Soustenability & Governance: Integration of strict Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria. Chain Resilience: securing direct access to the finest global raw materials and technologies. Representing Italian Excellence at Farnborough International Airshow 2026.This forward-looking global supply strategy directly supports Vimi Fasteners' commitment to high-stakes, highly demanding industries. Demonstrating its strong positioning in the aerospace and defense sectors, Vimi Fasteners was recently honored to represent Italian industrial excellence at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026.During the opening of the event, Sales Director Emanuele Minciarelli attended an exclusive welcome reception hosted by the Embassy of Italy in the United Kingdom at the Italian Ambassador's Residence in London. The high-level networking evening brought together key Italian and British Aerospace & Defense stakeholders, institutional leaders, and industrial associations, including AIAD and Segredifesa.At the event, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto outlined a clear path for the industry’s future. "We must accelerate change: the aerospace and defense sectors must stay ahead of the curve." This statement resonates deeply with Vimi Fasteners' corporate philosophy. By actively anticipating challenges, driving technological innovation, and continually elevating its supply network, the company aligns its operational strategy with the highest demands of the global aerospace sector.About Vimi Fasteners S.p.A.Founded in 1967 in Reggio Emilia (originally as Viterie Mirabello and later relocating to Novellara), Vimi Fasteners S.p.A. is an Italian leader in high-precision mechanical engineering. The company specializes in the design, co-engineering, and production of high-tech fasteners (including screws, studs, nuts, and custom components) manufactured in special steels, titanium, and superalloys designed to withstand extreme stresses, temperatures, and corrosive environments. Listed on the Euronext Growth Milan stock exchange since 2018, Vimi Fasteners has steadily expanded through strategic acquisitions—including MF Inox S.r.l. and Filostamp S.r.l.—solidifying its position as an agile, future-focused industrial group. The company continues to pioneer advancements in technological innovation (such as its "Smart Bolts" development) while prioritizing environmental and social sustainability. https://vimifasteners.com/en/home-english/

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